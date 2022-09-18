The Star’s James Shield identifies five things we learned from the win over Ryan Lowe’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence doesn’t get talked about enough

United have an embarrassment of riches in attack, particularly with captain Billy Sharp returning to action at Deepdale following an injury lay-off and McBurnie now being deployed as McBurnie should. In other words, as an industrious striker rather than a targetman. It isn’t a surprise, since this switch has been made, that he’s started to look like the player they thought they’d signed 37 months ago.

With Reda Khadra, Rhian Brewster and of course Ndiaye also at Heckingbottom’s disposal, the 44-year-old’s frontline is the envy of the division. But the contribution United’s rearguard has made to their results must not be overlooked. The clean sheet they kept against Preston was their fourth in a row.

Chris Basham, John Egan, Oliver McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic during the game at Preston: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye needs a new deal, now

Heckingbottom clearly wants it to happen. Otherwise he wouldn’t have raised the subject publicly, without prompting, a couple of weeks ago. United’s manager is also disappointed it hasn’t happened yet, which explains why he spoke about his desire to see the youngster handed improved terms once again within hours of the transfer window closing.

Ndiaye has made a habit of scoring ridiculously good goals. The one he netted here was the latest, as he wriggled past three markers before firing in off a post.

Ndiaye is also tied to United until 2024, but this agreement was signed before he was parachuted into the Senegal squad ahead of this winter’s World Cup. Premier League teams will be watching. It makes financial sense for United to protect their investment by rewarding Ndiaye’s recent progress with improved terms.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Sander Berge is starting to get the message

The Norwegian has always been a technically accomplished footballer. But, whether he likes to be reminded of it or not, Berge hasn’t always shown enough willingness to embrace the physical side of the English game - particularly given his formidable physique.

It was a huge boost for Heckingbottom that Berge remained at the club this summer. Even more so because the midfielder’s assist for McBurnie’s goal, which saw him overpower Andrew Hughes before crossing for his colleague, suggests he is becoming more comfortable using his brain and his bulk.

lliman Ndiaye celebrates his strike at Deepdale: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking of Sander Berge

United deployed him in a deeper lying role at the start of this game, to accommodate McBurnie, Ndiaye and Brewster in their starting eleven. Berge didn’t perform badly here. But he wasn’t at his best either and neither was the visitors’ midfield until Tommy Doyle was brought on during the closing stages and the 24-year-old moved upfield. Berge is better suited to an attack-minded brief.

The boy should have been given more of a chance

Okay, so he might not have commanded a place in United’s starting eleven had he stayed. But Ben Whiteman’s performance for Preston against his former club confirmed the midfielder should have been given greater opportunities to impress after graduating from the Randox Health Academy before being cut loose four years ago. The hosts, marshalled by Whiteman, controlled the central areas of the pitch before Ndiaye pounced.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United tussles with Andrew Hughes of Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage