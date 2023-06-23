News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Sheffield United meet Man City's top transfer chief as they look to get deals done

Sheffield United have met with Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s director of football, to discuss the futures of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

The Star understands that the Basque, who oversees the treble-winners’ dealings in the transfer market, held discussions with representatives acting on Paul Heckingbottom’s behalf earlier this week with the midfielders featuring at the top of the agenda.

MORE: Doyle lauded by international

Heckingbottom, the United manager, has admitted he wants to work with the duo again next season after watching them help his squad win automatic promotion from the Championship last term. Although Heckingbottom’s interest in bringing Doyle and McAtee back to Bramall Lane is a matter of record, news that Begiristain is now involved in the negotiations confirms talks have reached an advanced stage.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for United to fulfil Heckingbottom’s wish, Premier League rules dictate that at least one of the pair must be signed on a permanent basis. With City preparing to unveil Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and also entering the race for West Ham’s Declan Rice, Doyle is the most obvious candidate to be sold.

MORE: Doyle speaks out

The youngster currently representing England at the under-21 European finals, has stated that he wants to continue playing regularly at senior level after making nearly 40 appearances under Heckingbottom. Despite being a City supporter and stating that he remains focused on earning a place in Pep Guardiola’s plans, the Catalan’s manoeuvres in the transfer market suggest that is unlikely to happen.

According to reports, Guardiola is ready to offer McAtee a chance to impress given that he performs a more attacking role than Doyle and therefore would not be affected by the arrival of Kovacic and possibly Rice. Again, though, the fact that Begiristain was prepared to listen to United suggests City could be persuaded to let him depart again, providing a suitable proposal is tabled.

Manchester City's Spanish director Aitor 'Txiki' Begiristain is in charge of their transfer dealings: Andrew Yates/SportimageManchester City's Spanish director Aitor 'Txiki' Begiristain is in charge of their transfer dealings: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
Manchester City's Spanish director Aitor 'Txiki' Begiristain is in charge of their transfer dealings: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

MORE: United reject huge offer

Given the resources which have been placed at Heckingbottom’s disposal, finalising an agreement for Doyle is by no means a formality. His wages at City far exceed what he could expect to earn in South Yorkshire, while McAtee was known to be among United’s highest earners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Begiristain, who will ask for a ‘buy back’ clause to be inserted into any permanent deal for Doyle, could consider sending him back to United on a temporary basis if McAtee remains in the North-West. However, the facility fee required to process such a switch would almost certainly be higher than the one Heckingbottom’s employers paid to capture him last summer.

MORE: Target fulfils key criteria

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is wanted by Sheffield United again: Andrew Yates / SportimageManchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is wanted by Sheffield United again: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is wanted by Sheffield United again: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United are also said to be monitoring Anis Ben Slimane, with members of the Brondby midfielder’s inner circle suggesting he features on the wanted list Heckingbottom presented to owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a recent strategy meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Doyle played 38 times for United, scoring four goals in the process, as they not only secured their return to the PL but also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Like McAtee, who netted nine, he was forced to miss the game against City at Wembley because of the competition’s regulations.

MORE: Blades once ‘interested’ Newcastle backers

MORE: Doyle’s life story

James McAtee also impressed for Sheffield United after arriving from Man City on loan: Andrew Yates / SportimageJames McAtee also impressed for Sheffield United after arriving from Man City on loan: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
James McAtee also impressed for Sheffield United after arriving from Man City on loan: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomMan City