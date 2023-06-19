News you can trust since 1887
One of Sheffield United's highest earners last season wasn't a permanent staff member

James McAtee was one of the highest earning members of Sheffield United’s first team squad last season, after joining them on loan from Manchester City.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST

The midfielder, aged 20, excelled for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during the second half of the season with his performances helping them win automatic promotion from the Championship. Together with his teammate Tommy Doyle, who also spent the campaign at Bramall Lane after arriving from the Etihad Stadium, City subsidised a large portion of McAtee’s annual salary in order to help facilitate the deal.

Although neither has yet to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s plans, The Star understands that McAtee and Doyle would both have been in the upper echelons of United’s pay scale had they been required to cover all the costs associated with signing the pair.

The revelation underlines not only the challenges Heckingbottom faces as he attempts to bring the duo back to South Yorkshire next term but also across the board in the transfer market given the gulf in value between remuneration packages for established Premier League performers and those operating in the Championship.

With an estimated £20m to spend on reprofiling his squad this summer, Heckingbottom is again expected to view the temporary market as an important source of new talent. Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka boasts admirers at United and, if the Londoners’ new manager Mauricio Pochettino agrees, could be offered the chance to enjoy regular football with them next term.

James McAtee (bottom) left excelled for Sheffield United last season after arriving on loan from Man City with Tommy Doyle (bottom right): Simon Bellis / SportimageJames McAtee (bottom) left excelled for Sheffield United last season after arriving on loan from Man City with Tommy Doyle (bottom right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage
City, who want to retain McAtee’s services, expect United to bid for Doyle although they will insist on inserting a ‘buy back’ clause into any proposed deal - providing Heckingbottom’s employers can meet their demands.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admires both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as people as well as footballers: Paul Thomas / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admires both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as people as well as footballers: Paul Thomas / Sportimage
James McAtee wonders what the future will hold for him after returning to Man City from Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageJames McAtee wonders what the future will hold for him after returning to Man City from Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
