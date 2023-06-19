James McAtee was one of the highest earning members of Sheffield United’s first team squad last season, after joining them on loan from Manchester City.

The midfielder, aged 20, excelled for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during the second half of the season with his performances helping them win automatic promotion from the Championship. Together with his teammate Tommy Doyle, who also spent the campaign at Bramall Lane after arriving from the Etihad Stadium, City subsidised a large portion of McAtee’s annual salary in order to help facilitate the deal.

Although neither has yet to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s plans, The Star understands that McAtee and Doyle would both have been in the upper echelons of United’s pay scale had they been required to cover all the costs associated with signing the pair.

The revelation underlines not only the challenges Heckingbottom faces as he attempts to bring the duo back to South Yorkshire next term but also across the board in the transfer market given the gulf in value between remuneration packages for established Premier League performers and those operating in the Championship.

With an estimated £20m to spend on reprofiling his squad this summer, Heckingbottom is again expected to view the temporary market as an important source of new talent. Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka boasts admirers at United and, if the Londoners’ new manager Mauricio Pochettino agrees, could be offered the chance to enjoy regular football with them next term.

James McAtee (bottom) left excelled for Sheffield United last season after arriving on loan from Man City with Tommy Doyle (bottom right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

City, who want to retain McAtee’s services, expect United to bid for Doyle although they will insist on inserting a ‘buy back’ clause into any proposed deal - providing Heckingbottom’s employers can meet their demands.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admires both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as people as well as footballers: Paul Thomas / Sportimage