Sheffield United, Manchester City and a footballing family tree: In depth with Tommy Doyle

“I’ve watched all the footage of them, seen the game over and over again,” Tommy Doyle says quietly, as he contemplates another momentous night under the lights at Bramall Lane.

On loan from Manchester City, where his grandfathers both gained legend status following the club’s 1969 FA Cup final win, the midfielder has just helped Sheffield United end Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the competition and reach the quarter-final stage. But the achievements of Mike and Glyn, whose defensive display against Leicester City helped lay the foundations for that famous win more than half a century ago, still dominate his thoughts. As well as building a career, Doyle now finds himself only three more victories away from establishing a dynasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pleasure, sitting down to see them playing at Wembley,” he says, with the victors of this month’s tie against Blackburn Rovers also destined for the national stadium. “That makes it even more of an incentive for me to get there. It’s exciting, more than anything. One more win and we’ll be heading there.”

Doyle’s use of the word ‘we’ whenever he refers to United reveals his commitment to the club. Despite only joining them on loan last summer, as Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff gauge whether he is ready for their first team, the England under-21 international has made an emotional as well as a sporting investment in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad. “A special bunch, a really special group of players,” Doyle replies, when asked to describe the scenes in the dressing room following Wednesday’s slaying of Spurs. “Everyone was in it together, because that’s what we’re like on and off the pitch.” Doyle’s dedication to United is evident. But after growing up in a City mad family, the Etihad Stadium is never far from his mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although his father Scott was on their books as a youngster - “He had a back problem but insists he was still better than me. Joking aside, him and my mum are my number one fans” - Doyle, aged 21, also benefited from the wisdom of the late Mike and Glyn, who proved invaluable sources of advice as he progressed through City’s youth programme. As well as lifting the FA Cup alongside Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Franny Lee, they also collected a First Division title, a Charity Shield and winners medals in both the League and European Cup Winners cups together; making a combined total of 950 appearances in a sky blue shirt.

“To be fair, I used to see Mike a lot through my dad when I was younger,” Doyle says. “I had a very close relationship with him and he travelled everywhere to watch me. I’m incredibly proud of what they did and when they were alive they used to give me stick. Mike also won full England caps and used to tell me those were better than the medals I was getting as a kid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On loan from Manchester City, Tommy Doyle celebrates Sheffield United's win over Spurs: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Seriously though,” Doyle continues, “The tips I got from them, you couldn’t buy that experience. Mike used to tell me ‘Play your game’, he could always calm me down if I got angry. I know they aren’t here anymore but I still think about them all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Learn’ is another word which peppers Doyle’s conversations about football and his hopes for a United side which enters tomorrow’s Championship visit to Rovers second in the table. Seven points clear of third placed Middlesbrough and another two in front of their latest opponents, Heckingbottom’s men are well-positioned to secure automatic promotion. But, referencing some of the current professionals who have helped his development, Doyle reminds there is still plenty of work to be done yet before that dream can be realised.

“The lads here are all brilliant with me. Then at City, there’s Kyle Walker, who was here of course, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden - they always help you. There’s lads in this group now who have played hundreds of matches and how can you not learn from them? But one of the biggest things they’ve all taught me is never take anything for granted. Always give everything.”

Manchester City captain Mike Doyle with the League Cup after beating Newcastle United 2-1: PA/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle also learnt plenty during loan spells with Hamburg and Cardiff City before joining United, alongside his City colleague James McAtee, last summer.

“Going to Germany was a last minute thing and wasn’t really thought through,” he admits, explaining why he only spent half a season there before moving to Wales. “I wanted to play though and the under-21’s wasn’t challenging enough any more. That’s something I’ve never been afraid of - a challenge - and being out there, a different country and a different language, was a huge learning curve. I don’t think my other loans would have been successful if it wasn’t for what I learnt by being at Hamburg.”

It was during his spell with Cardiff when the idea of representing United first piqued Doyle’s interest.

Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe: PA/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season, coming here with them, even though I got beat I really enjoyed playing at the Lane. I said that to my family afterwards, genuinely. It just felt like a proper club, a proper ground with a proper atmosphere.”

Fortunately for Doyle, the feeling was mutual with Heckingbottom quickly submitting an approach to bring him to South Yorkshire. As well as subduing the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ivan Perisic and Pape Matar Sarr, Doyle’s display against Spurs, his best in a United jersey, suggested he will become even more influential as they chase a top-flight return.

“I’d love to build on my family’s history,” Doyle smiles. “But I also want to try and build on my own and, first things first, that means helping this great club try and get to where it really should be. To do that, I’ve got to keep on trying to improve and contribute as much as I can. It’s going to be tough but that’s the only thing on my mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad