“I know what it takes to fight,” Tommy Doyle says, tracing his journey through a season which began with frustration and ended in promotion. “I understand what it takes to win your place, lose it and then battle to get it back.”

In short, to put things a little more succinctly, the midfielder arrived at Sheffield United as a boy and returned to Manchester City a man. A player not only with the talent to carve a niche in the game but, more importantly given that’s a prerequisite for any professional sportsperson, the sheer bloody-mindedness to survive in such a ferociously competitive environment too.

Two months after completing what proved a hugely successful loan spell at Bramall Lane, Doyle is now back at the Etihad Stadium and contemplating the next move of his career. He could stay with the reigning Premier League, FA Cup and European champions. Or, providing United can cobble together the cash to fund a permanent deal, head back across the Pennines and build a new life in South Yorkshire. Paul Heckingbottom, the manager responsible for introducing Doyle to the ‘other side’ of the game, certainly hopes it will be the latter after describing him as “exactly the type of footballer” he enjoys working with and the kind United must acquire in order to establish themselves at the highest level.

“The games that I’ve played, they’ve taught me a lot about my character,” Doyle admits, reflecting upon the 38 he took part in as United not only reached the highest level of the English game but also the semi-finals of the second tournament City won last term. “I came here to go up and that’s what we did. Hopefully it’s the last time I ever experience it, a promotion that is, because I want to stay in this division right the way through now. That’s got to be the aim.

“The gaffer and his staff, they made it pretty clear right from the start that nothing was going to be just given. That you had to show you were worthy of being in the starting eleven, without expecting any favours. And that’s the way it’s got to be. I had to work hard - we all did - and what happened, well, that was the reward wasn’t it.”

Despite enjoying a cosseted existence at City, where folk enjoy the very best of everything, Doyle is a tough nut. He opted to spend time in Germany with Hamburg soon after turning professional - “It taught me a lot, going abroad, but maybe I didn’t really think it through” - before also completing a placement at Cardiff City ahead of his switch to United, where he excelled alongside fellow City youngster James McAtee. The responsibility of representing a team where both his late grandfathers are legends, helping City lift the FA and European Cup Winners cups in 1969 and 1970, is not to be taken lightly either. And then there was the disappointment of seeing his early days at United overshadowed by an injury, which forced him to wait until the end of August before making his full debut. Most of all, however, it was Heckingbottom’s no-nonsense approach which Doyle believes presented the most arduous test.

Tommy Doyle reflects on his achievements for Sheffield United after leaving Manchester City on loan: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

“It was good to see, on the clips with the manager, that I’m making progress. On and off the ball - that I was doing things I wasn’t at the beginning of the season, things that I’ve not had to do before. Most of it, to be honest, it’s probably off the ball where I’ve come on the most and I’m still learning.”

Like McAtee, who appears destined to stay with City for the foreseeable future, Doyle made a big impression on United. His performances, during the second-half of the campaign in particular, helped them finish second in the Championship table. But United made a big impression on him too. Which Heckingbottom hopes will swing the race for his services in their favour should Guardiola decide he can leave City again - either for good or once again on loan.

“There’s a real togetherness in the dressing room,” Doyle says. “I know people think it's normal but it’s not. There’s older lads, who have great memories together and are friends. But they treat the likes of me the same as everyone else which means a lot. We’ve had conversations about games they’ve won in and games they’ve lost in - the ones they’ve lost have pushed them on to win three on the spin. I love to hear those stories.”

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, will help decide Tommy Doyle's future: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Those experienced heads, such as John Egan, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and the now departed Billy Sharp, were, Doyle believes, instrumental to United’s success last term.

“You do need lads who have been in this situation before to settle things down, tell you that it’s not a problem. We can sit here all day and talk about things but we have to do it on the pitch. Lads take defeats in different ways. Some get angry and get it off their chests, which you need. Others, like me, tend to listen to what they are saying. It’s great to soak it all up.”

Doyle’s energy and athleticism, combined with his technical gifts, would be huge assets for United next season as they prepare to re-enter the top-flight. Likewise, given that they are about to encounter some of the finest teams on the planet, his character traits.

“I would say I’m someone who wants to pull through when the going gets tough,” Doyle says. “City told me, when it does get tough, be the one who shows you are the one driving through. The same as the manager and everyone at United. That’s who I was focused on all the way through, because I’m the type of person who always gives everything for the shirt I’ve got on.”