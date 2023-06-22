Once linked with a move to Milan, Anis Ben Slimane, the Brondby midfielder who purportedly interests Sheffield United, was described as almost “technically flawless” by a scout who compiled a report on his performances for the 11-time Danish champions.

Aged 22 and a member of the Tunisia squad which appeared at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, Slimane has reportedly attracted admiring glances from Bramall Lane where Paul Heckingbottom is preparing to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Crucially, given the United manager’s budgetary constraints, Slimane is expected to command an artificially low fee if he leaves Jesper Sorensen’s side this summer having entered the closing stages of his present contract.

But it is his calibre and, after travelling to the Middle East with the north Africans, experience which make him a potentially intriguing signing. One match observer, dispatched to watch him in action during a SuperLiga game, paid tribute to Slimane’s composure and ability on the ball in a document drafted to showcase some of the best emerging talents in Europe. The expert in question is now employed by one of Holland’s leading clubs to help monitor their development programme.

Although Slimane is most comfortable in a central position, he has also demonstrated an ability to perform more defensive or attacking roles. Notably, the youngster also enjoys roaming across the pitch whenever the opportunity allows although, given that United’s possession statistics are likely to drop next term, Heckingbottom’s players will be required to show great tactical discipline.

Tunisia's midfielder Anis Ben Slimane fights for the ball with Brazil's midfielder Fred during the friendly football match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite not being a prolific goalscorer, claiming nine in his four seasons with Brondby, Slimane is durable with no other member of their squad featuring in more matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

He registered one assist and attempted an average of 1.58 shots per game.

Slimane’s best attribute is his passing range, labelled “great” by another Danish football expert who was also impressed by his “spatial awareness” and willingness to execute “first touch” deliveries to colleagues.

These are both qualities held in high esteem by Heckingbottom, who has been informed Slimane is unlikely to agree a new deal with Brondby. Milan considered a move two years ago but the player remained in Scandinavia, where he was capped by Denmark at youth level before electing to represent Tunisia.

Brondby's Tunisian midfielder Anis Ben Slimane (C) vies for the ball during the super league match between Brondby IF and SonderjyskE at Brondby Stadion: LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images