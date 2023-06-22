After making nearly 40 appearances for them during last season’s promotion winning campaign, Sheffield United’s coaching staff already possess a detailed understanding of Tommy Doyle’s qualities both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

But as Paul Heckingbottom prepares to press ahead with his attempt to re-sign the Manchester City midfielder ahead of United’s return to the Premier League, one of Doyle’s England under-21 team mates has provided folk who aren’t members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad with an insight into the attributes which, judging by the 45-year-old’s on-going pursuit, are viewed as being almost indispensable.

Doyle’s presence at City, his achievements at United and inclusion in Lee Carsley’s plans for this summer’s European Championships are all indicators of Doyle’s qualities as a player. But according to Charlie Cresswell, who has also travelled to Georgia and Romania with the Young Lions, one of Heckingbottom’s leading transfer targets is also a positive influence off the pitch too.

“Tommy’s a bit of a joker,” the Leeds defender, who also described Doyle as a “set piece specialist”, said. “He’s got that quick-wittedness about him, so he knows what to say when the time comes.”

Knowing what to say and when, particularly during moments of extreme pressure and stress, are likely to be invaluable assets for those tasked with trying to ensure they top-flight status next term.

Although the loss of experienced duo Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens will be felt behind the scenes, many of those who worked alongside Doyle last term have delivered glowing testimonies about his maturity despite not turning 22 until October.

Charlie Cresswell, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, in action against Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Although acquiring his services on a permanent basis would eat up a sizeable chunk of Heckingbottom’s recruitment budget - around £20m has initially been made available by United’s board of directors - Doyle meets all of the criteria the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief agreed with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a strategy meeting designed to identify targets last month. The same goes for Anis Ben Slimane, the Brondby and Tunisia midfielder whose representatives claim is attracting interest from South Yorkshire. The boxes new acquisitions must tick, although exceptions will be allowed, include age, experience and potential resale value.

After helping Sheffield United win promotion, Man City's Tommy Doyle is now on duty with England under-21's: Darren Staples / Sportimage