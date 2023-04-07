“When he knew I was doing this interview, he told me he was going to come and listen at the back of the room but fortunately he didn’t” James McAtee laughs, after being asked why he gets along so well with Oli McBurnie.

The two Sheffield United players have struck up an unlikely friendship since the midfielder arrived at Bramall Lane on loan from Manchester City. Shy, reserved and retiring, off the pitch at least, McAtee doesn’t seem like the kind of company an extrovert like McBurnie would choose to keep. But by the latter’s own admission, the pair have become almost inseparable over the past eight and a bit months.

Recently describing McAtee as “either the brightest or the thickest person I’ve met in my entire life,” the Scotland international’s encouragement might be delivered in sometimes unconventional form. But, remembering how he initially struggled to acclimatise to life in the Championship, McAtee makes no attempt to disguise the fact it has helped him become a vitally important cog in the United machine.

James McAtee in action for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I’ve talked quite a bit about that game at Luton when I first came in,” says the 20-year-old, reflecting on how he was hooked at half-time after being bullied and overrun during August’s visit to Kenilworth Road. “Joking aside, Oli has always been great with me and that was one of those times. I was sat on the back of the coach, feeling a bit down about what had happened, and he spotted me and came over. He put his arm around me and had a good chat, telling me not to let it get me down, how good he thought I was and that so long as I kept working hard then everything would come good.”

McBurnie’s gesture was doubly appreciated because the centre-forward had scored his first goal in 20 months to secure United a draw. By rights, McAtee acknowledges as he prepares for today’s game against Wigan Athletic, his pal should have been celebrating all the way back to South Yorkshire. Instead, displaying a side to his character which is often overlooked, McBurnie decided to spend time counselling a teammate in need of support and advice.

“What meant even more, when Oli did that, was the fact that I knew he’d been through some tough times himself. He didn’t need to take the time out to sit down with me. But he did, though, and he didn’t let me sulk. To be fair to Oli, although we take the mickey out of each other a lot, he’s great like that because he’s really down to earth and he always tells you exactly how it is. No messing about. He just gives it to you straight.”

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has taken James McAtee under his wing: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Neither McAtee nor McBurnie have looked back since their conversation on the bus ferrying Paul Heckingbottom’s squad back up north. McBurnie has found the back of the net on 12 more occasions, spearheading United’s push for Premier League football alongside Iliman Ndiaye. McAtee, meanwhile, is now producing the type of form which saw his mates back home in the North-West once dub him ‘The Salford Silva’ in recognition of his admiration for one of City’s legendary former players.

“I’ve always been hungry for goals,” continues McAtee, after claiming his sixth of the campaign during last weekend’s win over Norwich; a result which saw second-placed United move six points clear of third. “But David was a bit better at getting them than me.

“He (Silva) is someone I used to watch a lot growing up and so that’s where the nickname came from I think. Nothing more than that because I’d never compare myself to him. But you can always try and learn from people like David. The same goes for Frank Lampard, who used to time his runs into the box brilliantly. I’m just fortunate that I’ve been able to see people like them up close when they were with City I suppose.”

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle both joined Sheffield united on loan from Manchester City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Together with Tommy Doyle, who also swapped the Etihad Stadium for Bramall Lane at the beginning of the season, McAtee comes from a sporting family. Both of Doyle’s grandfathers, Mike and Glyn, were trophy winners with City while McAtee’s great uncle, Alan Ball, managed them after helping England win the World Cup.

With United set to face Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-finals shortly, both are set to suffer the heartbreak of missing out at Wembley because competition rules prevent players from facing their parent clubs. McAtee’s older brother John represents Grimsby Town, who were beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion in the previous round.

“He’s got a tattoo of the two of us walking down Wembley Way together, or somewhere similar,” McAtee says. “That’s who I wanted to get in the semi-finals, Grimsby. Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. He’s always been a big help to me as well. We speak a lot and it would have been great to play them there.”

Six points clear of Middlesbrough in third, with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side, the meeting with Wigan is one of eight remaining on United’s league schedule this term. They travel to Burnley on Monday, with the leaders managed by another ex-City star- Vincent Kompany. The Belgian, who won 12 major trophies at the Etihad Stadium, will struggle to recognise the youngster he once tutored whilst pursuing his coaching badges before retiring as a player.