After steering his squad to automatic promotion from the Championship, Heckingbottom hopes the get-together with representatives of United World (UW) will help him finalise plans for this summer’s transfer window. The discussions, which are likely to revolve around proposed targets as Heckingbottom looks to build a squad capable of establishing a foothold in the Premier League, could also help to decide the strategy the 45-year-old will look to employ next term. Prince Abdullah, senior UW executives and those tasked with designing technical aspects of its footballing operations are expected to be in attendance for the talks, which have been arranged in Geneva.

Speaking ahead of a civic reception designed to celebrate United’s return to the top-flight, Heckingbottom indicated he had received a broad sketch of the financial resources expected to be placed at his disposal when the market reopens next month. Although he has so far refused to discuss the matter with the media, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief is thought to want to keep all of the 11 players whose contracts are about to expire. However, with the fate of loanees such as Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark still uncertain, it remains to be seen whether this will be possible with independent experts contacted by The Star suggesting that United should be looking to make at least five new signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were prohibited from processing any fresh registrations in January after defaulting on payments owed to rival clubs. This ban was eventually lifted using money generated by their march into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. But United’s financial situation has been complicated by the fact Prince Abdullah has suggested he is still minded to offload his shareholding after talks with Dozy Mmobuosi, a Nigerian entrepreneur, appeared to stall. Beerschot, Kerala United, Al-Hilal United and Chateauroux also operate under the UW banner. But Mmobuosi, who has confirmed he still wants to broker an agreement with Prince Abdullah, only wants to gain control of United.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (centre) and Abdullah Alghamdi from United World : Simon Bellis / Sportimage