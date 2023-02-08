Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie absences explained as Sheffield United hope for pre-Swansea injury boost

Sheffield United elected not to risk Oli McBurnie in Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Wrexham with a view to him facing his former club Swansea this weekend, Paul Heckingbottom admitted last night.

The £20m striker was omitted from the Blades teamsheet for their replay against the National League promotion-chasers, with boss Paul Heckingbottom naming four youngsters on the bench – Oli Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Louie Marsh and Joe Starbuck - and still having a spare space amongst the substitutes.

Jayden Bogle was also missing while Tommy Doyle and John Fleck were not risked as they continue to recover from calf and leg issues respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle was suspended after picking up a booking in the first game against Wrexham, his second in the FA Cup this season after being cautioned at Millwall in the third-round.

FA Cup rules stipulate that a player booked twice in the competition picks up a one-match ban – meaning, with George Baldock also sidelined through injury, Chris Basham was forced to fill in at right wing-back on his 500th appearance in Blades colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle will return to the squad to face Russell Martin’s Swans at Bramall Lane this weekend, with Heckingbottom hoping former City favourite McBurnie will join him after receiving treatment for a calf complaint he picked up last Saturday at Rotherham United.

Jayden Bogle and Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I wasn’t going to take any risks with Oli,” Heckingbottom explained. “He put himself forward, as anyone who knows what he’s like would expect, but there was no way I was taking a risk with him tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It didn’t even enter my head to use him. He’s been working with the physios but you can see how light we are. That’s us, that’s our squad.

“No disrespect to Blaster, Marshy and Brooksy, but I’m looking round [at the bench] to try and win the game and I’d be giving a debut to Marshy and bringing on two midfielders.

“So I would have wanted Oli there and he would have featured and got game-time. But I don’t necessarily think that would have been the right thing to do, if he is carrying anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad