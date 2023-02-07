Sheffield United saw off a spirited Wrexham side to book a date with Tottenham Hotspur in the next round of the FA Cup.
United won 3-1 with two goals in injury time, after goalkeeper Adam Davies had saved a second penalty from Wrexham striker Paul Mullin in an entertaining clash between two promotion-chasing sides in their respective divisions.
Here’s how we rated United’s players in the pulsating clash...
1. Adam Davies 8
Had little to do in the way of saves but was decisive with a few punches away from Wrexham's long-throws. Had no chance with Mullin's first penalty but excelled to keep out his second, guessing the right way and pushing away the well-struck spot kick with a strong save
2. Chris Basham 7
Lined up at right wing-back as Bogle was rested and received a rapturous reception ahead of kick-off, on his 500th Blades appearance. A typically committed Basham performance, capped by the sight of him taking on two men just outside his own penalty area. What a man
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Had a fairly tough time of it early on up against the lively Jacob Mendy down the Wrexham left but put the Blades ahead with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net after Osborn's excellent pass. Then penalised for a pull on Mullin, despite the incident appearing to take place outside the area. Subbed for Lowe
4. John Egan 7
Had to be in the right place in the right time to nick the ball away from Mullin and prevent a certain goal after he linked up well with Dalby.
