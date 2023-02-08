Would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi addresses “misconceptions” amid takeover

Would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has addressed “misconceptions” about his airline company amid the process of him taking control of Bramall Lane.

After being unmasked as the man looking to buy United from Prince Abdullah, media reports into Mmobousi’s background and company, Tingo, revealed that he owned an airline, set up just before the Covid-19 pandemic, that has never operated a commercial flight.

The Nigerian businessman, who has still not commented on his plans to buy the Blades, released a statement today addressing the media reports, esplaining that the outbreak of coronavirus saw him redirect resources to other aspects of his businesses at a time when global travel was halted.

“Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi has long held ambitions to make investments in the aviation sector driven by his belief that the aviation sector in Africa requires investment to develop and meet the demand of a rapidly expanding population,” the statement read.

“In 2019, he established Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) with the goal of acquiring a license and operating flights between Europe and Africa. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, Mr. Mmobuosi redirected resources towards Tingo Mobile to develop Nwassa and Tingo Pay. Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) is in the process of being dissolved.

“Following the disruption to the global aviation sector Mr. Mmobuosi and Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, a fast-growing airline incorporated in Nigeria to provide regular, customised, and specialised air transportation services, entered into a Joint Venture and Mutual Cooperation Agreement (JVMC) in 2020. They incorporated in Nigeria, a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) called Omni-Tingo Aviation Services Limited as the commercial vehicle through which their mutual aspirations would be administered.

“The JVMC flights are to be operated under Omni-Blu Aviation licences [the technical partners under the JVCo] with Mr. Mmobuosi’s Family Office providing the requisite funding resources for aircraft leasing and acquisitions towards their common objective.

“Whilst the Coronavirus (Covid 19) years of 2020 and 2021 slowed down the pace for their full launch, the Omni-Tingo JVCo have made significant progress since it resumed its project implementation plan; having completed the purchase of a Sirkosky S-76C++ Helicopter in November 2022: and currently completing a transaction for the purchase of a Challenger 605 Business Jet in the USA. The JVCo is also currently in active negotiations for the lease of several regional jets to commence domestic and regional flight operations in Nigeria and across the region.