Former Wednesday and Leeds midfielder says Blades boss would be ideal for Elland Road job

Paul Heckingbottom’s remarkable work at Sheffield United has seen him backed for a turnaround return to Leeds United following the Premier League strugglers’ decision to sack Jesse Marsch recently.

The American left Elland Road earlier this week after less than a year in charge. A 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday was their seventh league game without a win and they sit 17th in the table, above the drop zone on goal difference.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is amongst the favourites to be named Marsch’s replacement - but Carlton Palmer, the former Leeds midfielder who also turned out for United’s city rivals Wednesday, insists he would be looking at Heckingbottom if he were in charge in West Yorkshire.

Heckingbottom had half a season in charge at Leeds before being sacked and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa after four wins from his 16 games. But after spells at Hibernian and as United’s caretaker boss in the Premier League, Heckingbottom was handed the permanent reigns following Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking - and United haven’t looked back, reaching the play-offs last season and looking to go one better this time around by winning automatic promotion back to the top flight.

“I’ll throw a name at you,” former England international Palmer said. “I live in Sheffield and they won’t be too happy, but the job that Heckingbottom has done at Sheffield United ... he is one I would be looking at.