Billy Sharp admitted he doesn’t know how much longer he will be scoring goals for Sheffield United after his crucial strike helped seal a mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Sharp’s injury-time strike helped United on their way to a fourth-round replay win over Wrexham at Bramall Lane, with Sander Berge’s emphatic finish later putting the gloss on a 3-1 win later overshadowed by a war of words between the two sides.

For his part, Sharp – who turned 37 in the days before the game – felt Wrexham had been “disrespectful” in publicly eyeing up a next-round tie against Spurs on Twitter, while some of Wrexham’s players, and manager Phil Parkinson, were unhappy with Sharp’s reaction to United’s victory.

Describing the game as “spicy”, Sharp said of Parkinson: “Their manager’s not happy, but he’s never happy with me because I always score against him.

“So yeah, it’s one of those things. I’ve got another one over him.”

Sharp is one of a number of United players facing an uncertain future, with his contract set to expire in the summer. Unlike some of his teammates, his current deal does not contain a clause to extend it by a further year – after being exercised last summer – and so fresh terms will have to be offered and accepted for Sharp’s remarkable Bramall Lane story to continue – hopefully into the Premier League.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Wrexham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I love it,” Sharp added. “I love scoring goals and don't know how much longer I'm going to be doing it. So to score goals and win games for Sheffield United means a lot to me.”

Sharp’s decisive strike was his first of the season in front of the Kop end. “Even though it wasn’t full, it was still loud and I’m still proud to score in front of it,” Sharp added.

“I had my time in the team when Oli Mac's been injured, he came back in last week and I’ve just got to keep pushing and making sure the manager knows I’m here when he needs me.

“I love scoring goals for this club and so I want to keep doing it.”

