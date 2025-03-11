Former Sheffield United loanee Ethan Ampadu is now looking to win promotion with rivals Leeds United.

Ethan Ampadu has ‘full confidence’ Leeds United can beat - or at least join - his former side Sheffield United in securing automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Welsh international Ampadu is currently out with a serious knee injury - his second such issue of the campaign - and the midfielder’s presence has been missed in West Yorkshire, with Leeds taking one point from their last two games as pressure mounts. Sheffield United were five points behind their rivals a fortnight ago but now only goal difference separates the pair, with Burnley two points behind in third.

With all three automatic promotion hopefuls now within one result of each other, the final 10-game run-in looks set to be a rollercoaster of emotions as teams drop in and out of the top-two each week. But as nerves intensify across fanbases in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Lancashire, Ampadu suggests the players are relishing the challenge as Leeds look to consign one of United or Burnley to the play-offs.

Ampadu’s promotion message

"It's the run-in. There's three top teams at the minute that are all fighting for the same thing - four, if you want to include Sunderland as well,” former Blades and current Leeds captain Ampadu told BBC Sport. “But for us, we've got full confidence in what we can achieve.

“We're fighting to be at the top of the league. I don't know who wouldn't enjoy that. It'd be silly not to. And whilst we're in it, we're going to try and enjoy every moment of it."

Ampadu is only 24-years-old but has spent much of his early career managing pressure at either end of a league table. His two years at Leeds have been dominated by the Championship promotion race but a trio of loan spells before that all ended in relegation.

The first of those was with United, who signed a 19-year-old Ampadu on loan from Chelsea following their ninth-placed top-flight finish under current boss Chris Wilder. The Blades went on to endure a miserable campaign, finishing rock-bottom with just 23 points and Ampadu then experienced similar challenges in Italy with Venezia and Spezia.

‘Maturing’ with United loan spell

“I feel like those things I've experienced and lived through, I've had to mature quite early,” added Ampadu, who played 25 Premier League games for United during that ill-fated loan spell. "I've lived in a few different places, experienced different cultures and see how people conduct themselves in those professional environments.

"Being trusted at 15 to play and perform to get results [for Exeter City], I guess that's one way I've had to mature. But also just being around people who are older than me for a large part of my development plays a part in it as well.”

Ampadu remains sidelined with his second serious knee injury - to the opposite knee he injured earlier this season - but hopes to return in time to have an impact on Leeds’ promotion race. The Whites remain top of the Championship but could be usurped by United if they take a point or three at home to Bristol City this evening.