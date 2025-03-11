Sheffield United are in a three-way fight for two Championship automatic promotion places.

Neil Warnock has hinted he could see Sheffield United miss out on automatic promotion with a ‘tough weekend’ on the cards for his former side.

United can go top of the Championship this evening if they take a point or three at home to Bristol City, but only victory would guarantee Burnley can’t leapfrog them by virtue of superior goal difference. The Blades have bounced back brilliantly from defeat against Leeds United, who themselves have taken just one point from six on offer since last month’s win at Bramall Lane.

But Chris Wilder insisted there are no easy fixtures in the Championship ahead of his side’s midweek clash and following the visit of Bristol City, his side make the short journey to Hillsborough for a massive Steel City derby on Sunday. Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to dent their rivals’ promotion hopes and former Blades boss Warnock is predicting a difficult couple of games.

“It’ll be good this week because they’ve got Bristol City at home which they should win, and then they’ve got Sheffield Wednesday away on Sunday and that's a cracking game,” Warnock told talkSPORT. “There's no love lost at Hillsborough. That's a tough weekend for them so it'll be interesting to see how they get on this week.”

Warnock promotion verdict

The promotion picture has become incredibly tight over the past fortnight, with league leaders Leeds twice dropping points while United and Burnley recorded back-to-back wins. It means that Daniel Farke’s side, who not long ago were seven points clear of third, could be out of the automatic promotion places entirely before facing Millwall on Wednesday.

But there is still a long way to go even after the midweek fixtures, with United, Leeds and Burnley set to fight right until the final day for a top-two spot. Warnock has been in his fair share of promotion races and still expects one of his former sides to secure a spot in the Premier League - but it doesn’t appear to be the Blades.

“People will be talking about them [Leeds] blowing up now, but they’re all nervous at the top,” the former Leeds and United boss added. “I think probably Burnley are relaxing but the fixtures are thick and fast now. Two games each this week. I don’t think anybody can say who it’s going to be. You can say Leeds will blow it but I think Daniel [Farke] is a good manager, I still think Leeds will go up but I do think Burnley are the dark horses now.”

Promotion run-in assessed

There are now just 10 games left for two of United, Leeds or Burnley to secure automatic promotion with one certain to be consigned to play-off drama. And the difficulty of opposition teams could end up deciding which of the three evenly-matched sides miss out.

United have a difficult short-term run of fixtures to manage, with midweek Bramall Lane visitors Bristol City unbeaten in five and fighting for a play-off place while the challenge of Sunday’s Steel City derby needs no explanation. The Blades then host Coventry City next week, with Frank Lampard’ side winning nine of their last 10 to climb into fifth, before a trip to Oxford United.

Leeds have a trio of mid-table sides on the horizon in Millwall, QPR and Swansea before travelling to second-bottom Luton Town, while Burnley’s next four games are against West Brom, Swansea, Bristol and Coventry. The fixture list eases up a little for United and Burnley before the pair meet at Turf Moor for their third-last game of the campaign - a game that could see automatic promotion on the line.