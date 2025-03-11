Leeds United could be behind Sheffield United and Burnley by the time they host Millwall on Wednesday.

Daniel Farke has called on Leeds United fans to get behind his team with a target of five home wins from five virtually securing automatic promotion in his eyes.

Leeds will have the chance to reclaim top spot on Wednesday, regardless of this evening’s results, when they host Millwall in the first of their final 10 games, perfectly split with five at home and five away. The Whites have been close to unstoppable at Elland Road with 13 wins and two draws in their last 15 at home, and Farke believes five more victories, plus a few points here and there on the road, will be enough to ensure his side occupy one of the two automatic promotion places come May.

Farke promotion target

“We are top of the league, we have won many, many points, we are the best home team and we know we have five home games to go,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “And if our supporters sign us more or less to five home wins, we will definitely be in the top two. We have a situation where we will definitely finish in the top four in his league. That's a privilege after 36 games, to be allowed to speak about we will definitely finish in the top four.

“We have great chance even to finish better, and perhaps even in the top two, because at the moment, we are league leaders, we have the best goal difference, and we still have five home games upcoming, and we know what five home games, five wins would mean and where it would take us in terms of points.”

A perfect end to the season at home would take Leeds on to 91 points for the campaign, bettering their previous tally by one point without taking results from their five away games into account. But such a run is easier said than done, particularly as pressure mounts on all three teams vying for automatic promotion.

Promotion race tightening up

Leeds could even face Millwall as the Championship’s third-place team on Wednesday, if United get a result against Bristol and Burnley beat West Brom this evening. Those pushed back fixtures are doing little to ease the pressure on Farke’s side - who also played last over the weekend - and the Whites boss feels his side are getting little in the way of outside decisions.

“Hopefully we have a great connection again with our team, with our supporters and they need to help us at the moment because from some other sides, it seems like we don't get,” he added. “I'm not asking for help anyhow, but it's like when you have a look at the schedule, three games in six days, when you have a look at some decisions, penalties that should be awarded, not going our way. When you have a look at what happens it feels like each and every game day a manager is celebrating on the pitch, the only one who is banned and suspended for the next game is the manager of Leeds United.

“Right now, we have not the easiest period in terms of schedules, we have not the easiest periods in terms of fair refereeing, or refereeing after the rules… My gut feeling after the last days and weeks is there is no help from the outside world. We have to help ourselves and for that we need a great atmosphere again.”