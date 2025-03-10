Chris Wilder reacts to Leeds United defeat as Sheffield United look to pile on pressure v Bristol City

He claims not to have watched the game on Sunday afternoon but at its conclusion, when he checked his phone and saw that struggling Portsmouth had upset the odds by beating league leaders Leeds United, a smile undoubtedly crossed Chris Wilder’s face. His Sheffield United side had drawn level with Leeds in the table by beating Preston North End the previous day, and the result on the south coast blew the title race wide open.

Just two points now separate the top three sides in the division and Leeds’ five point lead over the Blades just a few weeks has been completely eroded, with fans in West Yorkshire who had so confidently sung “Champions again, ole ole” in the away end at Bramall Lane earlier this month now wondering if their side are going to implode once again in the race for the Premier League.

Indeed, by the time Daniel Farke’s side are next in action they could be out of the automatic promotion places completely, if the Blades get a positive result against Bristol City on Tuesday night and Burnley return maximum points at home to West Brom. Nothing is won or lost at this stage, of course, but the finishing line is rapidly approaching and going back top tomorrow could be another powerful psychological boost for the Blades.

Asked if he had watched the Leeds game, which was settled by Colby Bishop’s winner just after the hour mark on an afternoon when the visitors had squandered chance after chance, Wilder replied: “No, I was out. But this is how it's going to be all the way through, an accumulation of points. We're not taking our eyes off our job.

“We’re old and experienced enough to know we have to get our heads down and work for every result. There are no gimmes in this division, no easy games. No ‘they’ll turn them over and they’ll win there’. That’s the unpredictability of the Championship and whatever results you'll chuck at me, I'll come with the same approach.

“We have to concentrate 100 per cent on ourselves, getting the job done and getting as many points as we can. If it's enough, then fabulous and if it's not, then we’ll have to address the next situation.”

United would be clear at the top but for their two-point deduction in the summer, for non-payment of transfer money owed during Prince Abdullah’s time in charge. That situation pre-dated Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane last October and the manager hopes that the situation does not come back to bite his side this season in the race for the Premier League.

“I've just got to go on what we did on the pitch which has been outstanding, with the stats we all know,” said Wilder, whose side have won more games and points than any other in the division and who spoke passionately about the situation after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Preston.

“It’s maybe not the best time to ask me after a game, but it is what it is and we've had to deal with it since the first game at Preston. We just keep adding to the total.”