Sheffield Wednesday host this season’s second Steel City derby on Sunday.

Chris Wilder has confirmed he will have late calls to make on loan pair Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke going into Sunday’s Steel City derby, with a number of first-team players already confirmed out.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome their fierce rivals to Hillsborough hoping to make a dent in their automatic promotion hopes, with an inconsistent run of results just about ending any hope of a late play-off charge. Danny Röhl’s side do still harbour ambitions of a top-10 finish, however, and need no added encouragement to put in a performance this weekend.

The Steel City pair both have midweek football to focus on first of all, with Wednesday due at Norwich City this evening while Sheffield United host Bristol City. But the quick turnaround means any current fitness concerns will inevitably carry through to the weekend derby.

Issues piling up for Wednesday trip

Sheffield United have a number of injury issues to manage, with Gilchrist (ankle) and Clarke (foot) both missing out in recent weeks while midfielder Tom Davies hasn’t featured since last month’s 3-1 defeat at home to Leeds United. And speaking ahead of his side’s midweek fixture, Wilder provided an update looking ahead to derby-day.

"Alfie is back with us, Harry is back with us as well because they both went to their parent clubs,” Wilder told The Star. “So we'll assess them up to the weekend. Tom Davies won't be available for the weekend, so that rules him out for tomorrow night as well. The two boys won't be available for tomorrow night but there's a chance they could be for Sunday. We'll assess them through the week.”

Sheffield United will have a big problem at right-back if neither Clarke nor Gilchrist can get themselves fit in time for Sunday, with other natural options in that position also doubtful. Youngster Femi Seriki isn’t yet thought to be ready for a start while versatile defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has suffered a fresh injury blow that will keep him out for the season.

Season-ending injury confirmed

"It's not good news regarding Rhys,” Wilder added. “He's had an operation on his groin area, a really unfortunate injury - a block tackle and the force of the challenge and the force of the injury sees him out for the rest of the season.”

With Oliver Arblaster already ruled out for the season and Jamie Shackleton also unavailable, Wednesday’s weekend visitors could feasibly be without six first-team players for the derby, a number that could rise further if centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic picks up his 10th yellow card of the campaign against Bristol this evening. Vinicius Souza and Gus Hamer were also forced off with issues against Preston on Saturday.

Wednesday will not be without their own issues for Sunday either, with January signing Stuart Armstrong unavailable due to a calf injury that will keep him out for three to four weeks. Di’Shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba, Yan Valery and Akin Famewo are also currently sidelined.