Sheffield United are now level on points with their Yorkshire rivals at the top of the Championship.

Daniel Farke has been forced to refute the idea of Leeds United imploding after they lost 1-0 at Portsmouth on Sunday.

A massive boost for Sheffield United saw their Championship promotion rivals fall to a first league defeat since November, with Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop scoring the decisive goal on the hour mark. The West Yorkshire side had chances to score themselves but the likes of Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe were uncharacteristically wasteful.

Leeds have now taken just one point from the two games that followed last month’s 3-1 win at Bramall Lane, with United taking six from six and only goal difference separating the Yorkshire rivals. Farke’s side were strongly tipped for the title after that win over the Blades but two underwhelming results has brought back memories of two wins in eight last season before play-off final defeat.

Leeds’ unbeaten run over

"Why should there be an implosion?" Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post at full-time. "To create this amount of chances, it's just simply to put them to bed. I would panic a little bit if Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo have not proved they can score out of these situations. If our defensive players would have allowed more often a goal like this I would panic a little bit.

“I know we can be much more effective. We don't take anything as granted, if you want to finish in a top position you have to show consistency over 46 games, it never comes easy. I've won the title twice but it was never taking it easy in February and March. It was always a tough road."

Few involved with Leeds would claim they deserved anything more than defeat but an early decision might have helped them on their way when Matt Ritchie appeared to kick the back of Dan James’ foot in his own penalty area. Referee Rob Jones had a clear view of the incident but adjudged Portsmouth’s man to have got the ball - a call replays would suggest was controversial.

Big Blades boost

"I have to be a bit careful, it's not a question for me," Farke added of the incident. "Normally I'd back the referee to be in exactly in the right spot to see that he swings through Daniel James' leg. I can't explain, I'm not the referee. I like to be self critical with us, we made a mistake for the goal, missed unbelievable chances. On a good day, with all respect to our opponent, if we have a good day we score five or six. If we have a normal day we score two or three."

With United and Burnley both winning on Saturday, the race for automatic promotion has become incredibly tight. Leeds were five clear of the Blades after beating them at Bramall Lane but could fall from top spot before their next game at home to Millwall on Wednesday.

United can go top if they take a point or three at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening, although it will need to be the latter if they want to avoid giving Burnley the chance to leapfrog them. Scott Parker’s side host play-off chasing West Brom also on Tuesday, with Millwall not due at Elland Road until 24 hours later.