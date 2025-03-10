Sheffield United will have the chance to go top of the Championship when they host Bristol City on Tuesday night. The Blades drew level on points with league leaders Leeds United after beating Preston on Saturday, with their Yorkshire rivals going on to lose at Portsmouth 24 hours later.

United play before Leeds again during the week and so can pull clear of their promotion rivals, but doing so will be no easy task with Bristol fighting for a play-off place and unbeaten in five. Chris Wilder also has a number of injury issues to contend with after a comprehensive update was provided on Monday morning.

The Blades have a few long-term absences and have been dealt a fresh blow regarding hope of welcoming one back before the season is up. And there were also a few knocks and niggles carried through the weekend from Preston, which The Star has all the latest on below.

1 . Luke McNally - out The 25-year-old defender is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury during Bristol's defeat against Swansea City last month.

2 . Ross McCrorie - out Not expected to recover from a hamstring injury until later this month, with Bristol boss Liam Manning suggesting last week his Scottish international will return during the Mach international break.

3 . Ayman Benarous - out Hasn't played for the first team since April 2022 after suffering successive ACL injuries. He was closing in on a return this term, but suffered a setback, and remains sidelined.