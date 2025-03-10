Sheffield United will have the chance to go top of the Championship when they host Bristol City on Tuesday night. The Blades drew level on points with league leaders Leeds United after beating Preston on Saturday, with their Yorkshire rivals going on to lose at Portsmouth 24 hours later.
United play before Leeds again during the week and so can pull clear of their promotion rivals, but doing so will be no easy task with Bristol fighting for a play-off place and unbeaten in five. Chris Wilder also has a number of injury issues to contend with after a comprehensive update was provided on Monday morning.
The Blades have a few long-term absences and have been dealt a fresh blow regarding hope of welcoming one back before the season is up. And there were also a few knocks and niggles carried through the weekend from Preston, which The Star has all the latest on below.