After a five-year gap Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday renew hostilities at Bramall Lane on Sunday

You never know what’s going to happen on a derby but sometimes you just have to put your neck on the line and have a crack at guessing anyway.

So, ahead of Sheffield United welcoming Sheffield Wednesday to Bramall Lane on Sunday, The Star’s football writers have had a go at predicting the outcome. Don’t forget to tell us how wrong we are.

Chris Holt

If this had been asked a couple of weeks ago, given the results for both sides at the time, I’d have gone for a fairly tight game, maybe even a draw. However, even though Wednesday have since recovered by beating Norwich in midweek I can’t look past that awful capitulation against a fairly average Watford team at Hillsborough last week. It showed that there is, or at least can be, a fairly weak mentality in the Owls team and if that’s how they react at home to the Hornets, what are they going to be like in the cauldron of a derby at Bramall Lane? If United score first and early it could be a rout, the only concern in respect to the Blades is with Kieffer Moore likely to be out, it’s potentially an untried frontline going into this match. That said, they should still have enough. United to win, comfortably, 3-0.

Joe Crann

Anyone who has seen Wednesday first hand over the last little while knows that it’s tough to predict what you’re going to get from them. As Neil Warnock said this week, they can beat anybody in the league on their day - but also lose to anybody too. I think they can win, so my prediction is more of a hope that the good Wednesday will turn up, but it’ll be tight if they do and I can’t see United not scoring. So I’m going 2-1 to the Owls, but it’s probably more heart than head.

Danny Hall

There’s no two ways about it; derbies are tense. United will be favourites with their form both of late and the season as a whole and I don’t think it’s controversial to say they are the better team of the two. If this was a game against any other side of Wednesday’s level then it would appear straightforward but that isn’t how derbies work and so I can see a tight game - albeit hopefully more entertaining than the last three. If United get an early goal it could be a comfortable afternoon but if they have to wait longer for a breakthrough then the tension will only grow and they’ll have to keep their patience as well as their heads. Midfield will be the key battleground for me and I think United just have a bit too much individual quality on the day, so I’m calling a 2-0 home win.

Alex Miller

Anything can happen in a derby, they say. But in pure footballing terms you've got to pin Wednesday as big underdogs this weekend. The tables have turned and now it's United that are the 'big hitters', having handed over a fee on a left-back somewhere close to the entire sum paid out for the Owls' squad overhaul this summer. That's no swipe, it's money they've earned through time in the Premier League. But it is the reality - they're better equipped. United have shown remarkable form in their own squad overhaul of course and deserve to be where they are, with home advantage and loftier immediate ambitions. Wednesday are taking the lower road. The Blades are big favourites at Bramall Lane. There's something about this Wednesday doing mad things at mad times, though, and the way they set up and contained Norwich City on Tuesday night can be replicated on Sunday. They've every chance. But that said and regrettably pulling any unprofessionally blue-tinted specs from my eyes, I'll have to predict a narrow United win.