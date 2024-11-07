Neil Warnock makes "massive" Premier League point over Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday ahead of derby return

The most disrespected football derby in the country is back on Sunday afternoon, as Sheffield United and Wednesday go head-to-head for the first time in five years at Bramall Lane. It is an occasion every bit as ferocious as other rivalries across England, including Manchester, Liverpool and north London, but one overlooked by the wider football world outside of South Yorkshire.

Part of that could be because of its absence as a top-flight fixture, with the Blades and Owls not facing off in the Premier League since 1994 and both clubs being criminally underrepresented at football’s top table in the three decades since. One man who remembers such top-flight occasions is former Blades boss Neil Warnock, who lives in hope that he can see them again during his lifetime.

“They’re special games and it’s great to have them back. No-one wants to see Wednesday down there,” Warnock said, on Radio Sheffield’s derby preview. “I’m hoping that in my lifetime we can get them back in the Premier League and have a derby in the Premier League, that’d be fantastic. With 30-odd thousand at Hillsborough and the same at Bramall Lane, it’s a great atmosphere.

“When you look at the top-flight now and look at, with no disrespect... Bournemouth? Brentford. The Sheffield clubs are massive, so I just hope they can get back. I’m not saying they’ve been run right over the years because I’m sure they could have come back sooner.”

Warnock, a boyhood Blades fan who spent more than seven years in charge at Bramall Lane, has been close to taking over at Hillsborough in the past and is anticipating a “cracking” game between the two rivals this weekend. “I think United will obviously be favourites, and yet, Wednesday can beat anybody on their day,” the 75-year-old, now a football advisor at Torquay United, added.

“I mean, they can lose to anybody on their day as well, but they’ve got players who can beat anybody on their day. It promises to be a cracking game, really. Like I say, I think United will be favourites, but anything can happen in a derby. Whether you’re bottom of the league or top in these games, it doesn’t matter.

“It’s about who wants it more. They’ve got some good players, United. I think they made some good signings. The lad Cooper should be in the Premier League, for me, and he may well be next season. And what can you say about Barry Bannan? I thought he’d finished 10 years ago, me. He keeps getting better and better. But I used to say to my players before a derby: “This is life or death ... there’s no coming back from this. Who’s in the trenches next to you?” There was no softly-softly approach.”