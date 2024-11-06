Sheffield Wednesday secured a big win over Norwich City on Tuesday night to climb up the Championship table.

Goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa in the first half were enough to land all three points against a Canaries side that were barely able to lay a glove on them, and the Owls saw things out with a professional display in the second 45 to make sure that there was nothing that came close to replicating what happened in the Watford game.

Danny Röhl was understandably pleased with not only his side’s performance on the night, but also the general way in which they reacted to that Hornets result... You can watch some of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page, as well as the highlights below:

There was a bit of a scare in the second half, though, as one of the Owls’ goalscorers was forced off after picking up a facial injury - however he’s made it clear that there was no chance he was going to risk missing the Steel City derby against Sheffield United this weekend.

For more coverage on the back of Wednesday’s Norwich win - including an update on Iorfa’s well-being, the opposition manager’s thoughts and a glance behind the curtain of the Owls’ preparation, we’ve got you covered here: