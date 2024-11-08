Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's Danny Rohl verdict after "dead and buried" Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:55 BST
Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sheffield Wednesday rival boss Danny Rohl ahead of Sheffield United clash

When the bell goes before Sunday’s Steel City derby and the players of Sheffield United and Wednesday stride out onto the Bramall Lane turf, there will be no love lost between the respective managers. But away from game-day there is a huge amount of mutual respect between Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl, despite their different experiences and journeys that led them to Sunday’s big clash.

Rohl of course has a background at European level working at the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as working with the Germany national team, while Wilder did the hard yards at the likes of Halifax Town and Northampton Town before dragging United up the footballing pyramid during his first spell in charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rohl’s presence in the away dugout adds an extra dimension to the first derby since 2019, having masterminded an impressive survival effort during his first season in charge at Hillsborough, and the German revealed earlier today that he and Wilder had shared a chat at an Ecclesall Road restaurant of late.

Burrows opens up on Owls target and United season ambition

United takeover situation amid "spending cap" clarity, transfer plans

Moore rates fitness chances for Wednesday derby amid injury worry

“I bump into quite a few people in Nonna’s!” Wilder laughed when asked about the meeting. “Especially when I’ve had a couple. But yeah, he’s a good guy. I’ve got to say, he did an outstanding job. I think everyone thought that Sheffield Wednesday were dead and buried when he came in and he put life into them, and the run they went on was fantastic. That’s my football head talking on that. But I’ve got a huge amount of respect for what him and Henrik [Pedersen, assistant manager] have done there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s highly regarded and I should imagine a highly sought-after manager now, after they comfortably stayed in the division. He deserves an enormous amount of credit for what he’s done there. So I bumped into him and he’ll be invited in for a drink on Sunday, win lose or draw.

“I like him, I like his approach and his attitude and he’s a good guy. But he’s on the opposite side on Sunday and I think we all understand what’s at stake. It’s not a big friendship, I’m not saying I go out for a beer or a coffee with him every other week. But I like him and I’ve got a lot of admiration and respect for the work he’s done so far.”

Related topics:Danny RohlChris WilderSheffield WednesdayBeerBayern Munich
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice