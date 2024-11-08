It’s been almost six years since Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met - and even longer since somebody won.

The Blades and Owls have managed to avoid each other in recent years, with United playing their football higher up the football pyramid than Wednesday in what has been a pretty turbulent period for the blue half of the ciy.

But on Sunday afternoon they’ll lock horns at Bramall Lane for the latest chance to claim bragging rights, and for the away side it’s a chance to pick up their first win in this fixture since back in 2012. The hosts, meanwhile, are the favourites given their recent Premier League status and strong start to the campaign, but who will come out on top?

Our Sports Content Editor, Chris Holt, sat down with two of our writers in Fagan’s to discuss this weekend’s fixture over a drink, with Danny Hall representing the red side and Joe Crann on the blue. They talked about the disrespect that this derby gets outside of the city, how the sets of fans differ in their outlook, and plenty more in our Steel City derby special.

