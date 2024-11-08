Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Sheffield United on Sunday for the first Steel City derby in over five years. Their managers are no strangers.

Their eyes meet over a spaghetti allo scoglio, an awkward first glance cutting through the clang of collected plates and a hubbub of Saturday evening conversation. With a beckoning wave, one gestures to the other and the pair clench hands for the first time. The table is covered with a simple white cloth, and a bottle of red wine sits between them, half-full. There’s a basket of warm, freshly baked bread, and both men chuckle warmly as they exchange pleasantries, sharing their experiences as the two most important men in Sheffield.

Or something along those lines. The exact details of a first meeting between Danny Röhl and Chris Wilder remain between the two of them and are likely far less doe-eyed than the a scene scraped from the cutting room floor of a dodgy Hugh Grant rom-com. But the outline of truth is there. The managers of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United first met by chance when both were booked in at the same Italian restaurant.

In many ways, you could perhaps not point out two men with less in common. They are of different generations; Röhl was just a day old when Wilder helped earn Sheffield United a 2-2 comeback draw at Fulham that nipped United closer to their 1988/89 Division Three promotion. Where Röhl grew up in Saxon Germany, Wilder spent his youth cutting about the playing fields of Sheffield. One career has been long forged through Bradway, Halifax and a hugely impressive rise through the EFL, the other still in its infancy through a university education and the no-expense-spared riches of the Red Bull football project.

But in fact, they are perhaps the two men with more in common than any other duo in the city. Aside their shared tactical acumen, success and experiences in the top echelons of football, they are the men who hold the emotions of a great football city in their palms. It’s a pressure and a privilege few can imagine. On Sunday they’ll meet again, the young hot shot and the experienced older head, far away from breadsticks and in their opposite technical boxes at Bramall Lane.

“He invited me over for a drink, it was nice,” Röhl said on their chance meeting at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road, a favourite of both. “It was last season, we were both fighting to stay in our leagues - it was not this season. So you know what the topic was! We are both coaches from our football clubs and there is big respect, everybody tries their hardest for their team. Sometimes it is good to have a short conversation. I enjoyed it - he enjoyed it maybe as well!”

The Sheffield derby is one Röhl is not yet au fait with, his past life of a 100 per cent record in Der Klassiker as an assistant coach of Bayern Munich perhaps a useful window into the ways of Steel City carnage. The German boss has listened in on conversations between his derby-initiated players this week as pre-derby excitement has grown, while the likes of long-time Owls coach Neil Thompson have gleaned their own words of wisdom. Not one of them, however, will know the feel of the fixture quite like Chris Wilder.

The 57-year-old has participated in Steel City derbies as fan and manager - not, to his great regret, as a player - and from time to time has made little secret of his feelings towards the blue end of the argument as a proud, born and raised Blade. Wilder is, though, a huge admirer of what Röhl has achieved in a short space of time at Hillsborough, describing his German counterpart as a ‘good guy’ who ‘deserves an enormous amount of credit for what he’s done there.’

Different experiences bring different approaches of course and both managers will go about their preparations differently, from analysis long since started to pre-match training sessions and their last words before the buzzer. Röhl is hoping his approach can upset the odds.

“Both of us will find our own way to speak to the players and we will try to find the better words so our players are ready,” he said. “He is an experienced manager, he’s done it a long, long time and I started my career not so long ago. Of course he feels this derby, I expect his team will fight and do everything for his side. But they will also come up against a team that will fight for every inch of the pitch, go into duels and that is ready.

“You need both. Just an emotional thing in a modern game is not enough in the modern way of football. You need the tactical skills to win games. I will try to have a good combination of both and let’s see what we can do on Sunday.”

Whatever happens on Sunday, Danny Röhl and Chris Wilder will have plenty more to discuss the next time their eyes meet to the whiff of marinara sauce. The pair clearly share a great deal of mutual respect.