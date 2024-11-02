Bizarre, perhaps, is the word; though we’re sure there will be others flying about. The first half saw Wednesday pop the ball around nicely and produce some excellent passages of play, threatening time and again either side of Ryan Porteous’ 29th-minute opener for the Hornets. Michael Smith’s well-worked equaliser seemed to put the Owls in the driving seat to kick on after the break.

What happened was anything but. Watford, who had previously lost five of their last six away matches this season, ran out 6-2 winners. Wednesday left themselves open, they conceded two penalties and the Hornets bagged six from seven shots on target.

Big questions will be asked of an Owls collapse out of character with the increased organisation seen in recent weeks. A bizarre afternoon. Here are our player ratings from S6.

1 . James Beadle - 4 Played an important role with ball at feet, keeping it moving at the start of the move for Smith's goal. No goalkeeping expert but not sure there was a great deal he could have done with the goals - though six goals before he made a save reads to be a damning stat. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 5 Playing his 450th appearance for the Owls, Palmer stuck at his task and did the simple stuff well. A couple of times things broke down around him. Late chance well saved by Bachmann. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 4 A couple of excellent tackles were overshadowed by his tangle for Watford's third. Got about the back line. Off at 73 minutes in what felt like a pre-planned sub. | UGC Photo Sales