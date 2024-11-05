'Steamrolled' 'A puppy at the butchers' One 9/10 in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Norwich City win

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:44 BST

Sheffield Wednesday delivered a dose of just what the doctor prescribed on Tuesday evening as they ran out confident 2-0 winners over promotion hopefuls Norwich City.

Goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa did the business for the home side, who registered a clean sheet that for the most part was never truly in much danger. Fine performances all over the pitch earned the win, which allowed the visitors much of the possession but saw them come up lame.

The performance - and result - wheels them down the road to Bramall Lane on Sunday, with manager Danny Röhl afforded the luxury of spinning his bench over second half.

Here are our ratings from a jump back to the good stuff at Hillsborough.

Got away with a couple of moments back-to-back when Norwich had the ball in the net but were ruled out offside. But otherwise very solid and claimed it well. Deserved his clean sheet.

1. James Beadle - 6

Got away with a couple of moments back-to-back when Norwich had the ball in the net but were ruled out offside. But otherwise very solid and claimed it well. Deserved his clean sheet.

Stamped out a couple of attacks with well-read, long-leg interceptions. Looked very much 'back home' in the heart of the back three. Won headers and looked back to his best.

2. Di'Shon Bernard - 8

Stamped out a couple of attacks with well-read, long-leg interceptions. Looked very much 'back home' in the heart of the back three. Won headers and looked back to his best.

Steamrolled all before him for his goal - his first in front of fans since Theresa May was a month out of office - and handled Norwich's threat expertly. Took a blow to the head in the second half and had to be withdrawn on 56 minutes - they'll hope it's nothing serious.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Steamrolled all before him for his goal - his first in front of fans since Theresa May was a month out of office - and handled Norwich's threat expertly. Took a blow to the head in the second half and had to be withdrawn on 56 minutes - they'll hope it's nothing serious.

You can see the benefit of his left foot in that slot. So calm and measured in possession. A really classy addition to the squad - we say keep him there for Sunday.

4. Max Lowe - 7

You can see the benefit of his left foot in that slot. So calm and measured in possession. A really classy addition to the squad - we say keep him there for Sunday.

