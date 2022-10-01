Drinking doesn’t have to be boring - not when you can spice it up with a few games and activities.

In these five bars in Sheffield , you can do just that. They offer a range of things to do , from a simple board game to multiple mini golf courses.

We won’t be including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating of 3/5 or less - likewise, we’ll also be discounting any establishments with fewer than five reviews.

And of course, to be eligible for this list, the bars or pubs in question must offer activities outside of merely drinking.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

The five best activity bars in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor

Boom Battle Bar Sheffield

Rating: 5/5

Where: Unit 4 & 5, 24 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PA

What customers are saying: “This place is fantastic, a group of us went to watch the football on the big screen, atmosphere was awesome. We then played some darts and did some Karaoke!!”

“There were loads of other games to play - crazy golf, axe throwing, darts to name a few. Prices for everything varied but seemed fair for each event. Drinks were nice.”

Picture House Social

Rating: 4/5

Where: 383 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FS

What customers are saying: “We enjoyed playing shuffleboard.....a new experience for us all, and then we had pizza and fries for lunch. This was delicious, plentiful and enjoyable for us all.

"The staff were all friendly, helpful and welcoming. We’ll look forward to another visit soon.”

“Great party space with home made pizzas, booze, karaoke and sight and sound.”

Golf Fang

Rating: 4/5

Where: 100-106 John Street, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4QU.

What customers are saying: “We really enjoyed ourselves. Looks great and has some interesting cocktails.”

“There’s lots of different settings throughout the 18 holes, there’s a nightclub scene, Jeremy Kyle set, Blockbusters and so more!”

Chapeltown Tap House & Gin Bar

Rating: 4.5/5

Where: 2a Ecclesfield Rd, Chapeltown, Sheffield S35 1TE

What customers are saying: “We popped in early Saturday evening for the first time. It’s only a small place but the decor is really nice and good music playing.”

“Dog friendly and there’s a selection of games available - cards, dominoes, jenga, etc. A lovely way to pass a Friday evening.”

FirePit Rocks

Rating: 3.5/5

Where: 138 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4ES.

What customers are saying: “As we walked in, the place looks great, american and sports memorabilia everywhere, even some game consoles on tables- great touch.”

“The bartender Liam made some excellent Cherry Colas and even allowed us to use the 2-4-1 offer and have them served at different times. They even kept the children entertained with game consoles.”