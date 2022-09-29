International Coffee Day is on October 1 in 2022 and if you’re planning on celebrating it with a warm brew, there’s plenty of places you can visit in Sheffield.

Sheffield is filled to the brim with fantastic coffee shops so picking just seven was a difficult task.

We’re only looking at coffee shops with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 or higher.

In addition to this, we’ll also not be including anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it - here are seven of Sheffield’s best coffee shops and cafes.

The seven best coffee shops in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor

HowSt

Rating: 5/5

46 Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 2LX.

These reviewers said: “Went to this lovely coffee shop last Thursday afternoon and was really impressed by the friendly welcome. Everything we ordered was presented well, (nice to be given hot water separately to the espresso shot for the americano).”

“Really lush! We’ve only been for breakfast/brunch and it’s exceptional.”

The Hidden Gem

Rating: 5/5

Ringinglow Road WORK Ltd, Off Folkwood Grove, Sheffield, S11 7TB.

These reviewers said: “My girlfriend and I came for coffee and a bite to eat. The hidden gem is an amazing find. The menu had a great variety and the specials were lovely!”

“Fantastic breakfast and very friendly staff. Excellent value for money too. We have visited here twice now and would highly recommend.”

The Rhubarb Shed

Rating: 5/5

389 Manor Lane, Sheffield Manor Lodge, Sheffield, S2 1UL.

These reviewers said: “What a gorgeous little place this is. Cannot believe it’s on my doorstep and never knew about it.”

“Visited Rhubarb Cafe for brunch for the first time today. I had Eggs Benedict and black coffee which were both excellent.”

Howst Café, 46 Howard Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2LX. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 426 Google Reviews). "Had bottomless brunch here on Saturday and the quality of the food, coffee, cocktails, well everything (!) is second to none."

That Place

Rating: 5/5

845 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SQ.

These reviewers said: “Went to this lovely cafe on the back of the well deserved reviews. Food is delicious, beautifully presented and very reasonable. Will definitely be back. Lovely owners too! Highly recommend.”

“Friendly staff, well decorated cafe. Sandwich was perfect! Runny egg, delicious bread, tasty sausage. Coffee was nice too!”

Tamper Coffee

Rating: 4.5/5

149 Arundel Street Seller Wheel, Sheffield, S1 2NU.

These reviewers said: “We LOVE this place! We make a point of going in when we’re in Sheffield because it serves exceptional food and coffee in a great environment.”

“Absolutely lovely spot for breakfast. The food was not only beautiful to look at, but also tasted amazing. Lots of meat free options which was a big reason for our visit.

Delicious coffee & iced tea. Very friendly & welcoming staff.”

Steam Yard

Rating: 4.5/5

97 Division Street Unit, 1-2 Aberdeen Court, Sheffield, S1 4GE.

These reviewers said: “I come here alone, with friends and for take out. Great products, great staff, great place. I would recommend it to locals and visitors.”

“The coffee was amazing (both normal and soya). We had a vegan doughnut as well which was delicious.”

Chappuccino

Rating: 5/5

25 Station Road, Sheffield, S35 2XE.

These reviewers said: “Really lovely place to catch up over tasty, homemade food, very reasonable prices and friendly service.”