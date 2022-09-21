Sheffield Freshers Week: 7 of the best bars and clubs for students to visit, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re a new student in Sheffield, here’s seven of the best places to go for a night out in the Steel City.
Being a fresher in a big city like Sheffield can be a scary experience - especially if you don’t know what you’re doing!
Thankfully, we’ve put this piece together which collates the best bars and clubs to go to in Sheffield for freshers, according to Tripadvisor.
We’re not including traditional pubs - this list is purely for nightclubs and bars. Furthermore, we’re not including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating of 3/5 or below.
Without any further ado, let’s get into it!
Revolution
1 Fitzwilliam Street, Broomhall, Sheffield, S1 4JL.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviewers said: “Went on Saturday night as part of my friend’s birthday, good lively atmosphere and a great time in general!”
“Had a fab night. The staff were friendly, service was speedy and the food was lovely. Loads of drinks to choose from, especially cocktails.”
Mr Wilson’s
99 - 109 West Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EQ.
Rating: 5/5
Reviewers said: “A very well appointed bar with a wide range of reasonably priced cocktails and spirits. The music is not too loud and you can have a conversation without having to shout at your friends or the bar staff.”
“What a hidden gem Mr Wilson’s is. Attentive service, service with a smile and fantastic atmosphere.”
The Leadmill
6 Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE.
Rating: 4/5
Reviewers said: “Love the two rooms playing indie and house music. I’ve seen a few great bands there and many a good night.”
“Been going here on and off for as long as I can remember, still an amazing live music venue. Great beers, great acoustics, even the door staff are nicer these days!”
Corporation
2 Milton Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JU.
Rating: 3.5/5
Reviewers said: “Who doesn’t love Corp? Disgustingly sticky, dark, loud (terrible sound system!) but fabulous. The only place to be for rockers.”
“It’s certainly not for the faint of heart, but its grittiness has its own appeal. Drinks are cheap, music is great and it’s easy to meet new people over there.”
Popworld
2-8 Carver Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4FS.
Rating: 4.5/5
Reviewers said: “Very good. Good music and good entry fee. Good drinks. Wide range. Always clean and very tidy. Would come here again.”
“The best night out in Sheffield, awesome music. Friendly staff, light up dance floor. What more does anybody want!”
Bungalows And Bears
Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GF.
Rating: 3.5/5
Reviewers said: “Such a nice place to come for some not too pricey drinks with your pals! Lots of friendly staff and good music. Highly recommend!!”
“Big and roomy. Good for evening beers.”
The Washington
79 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JP.
Rating: 4/5
Reviewers said: “My favourite bar to visit in town. Always a fantastic atmosphere here and there is a huge seating area outside!!”
“Cracking venue, really friendly staff, good live music. The clientele were an eclectic bunch, and everyone seemed to be having a good time.”