Sheffield Freshers' Week: 9 of the best student bars in the city centre including The Forum, Cavendish and Bloo 88

1. Bloo 88

Located on West Street, Bloo 88 is famous for its delicious pizzas, tasty cocktails and good atmosphere. With a wide range of pizzas to choose from all made with the finest Italian pizza flour, hand stretched and baked in their signature stone bottom oven. The beer garden is a fantastic space for groups on summer evenings. At its busiest, it does not hum but rumble with laughter and chatter, pint glasses tapping on table tops.

Photo: google maps