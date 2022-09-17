Sheffield Freshers' Week: 9 of the best student bars in the city centre including The Forum, Cavendish and Bloo 88

When it comes to finding the best drinks deals and dancing destinations, you can always count on the uni lot to point you in the right direction.
From rodeos and live music bars, to fun pubs fronting Sunday night happy hours, we've rounded up some of the best students bars in Sheffield for your pocket-friendly pleasure.
And as most University students are coming back to the City next week, we’ve made it even more easier to find the best student friendly bars and here they are:
Undefined: readMore
1. Bloo 88
Located on West Street, Bloo 88 is famous for its delicious pizzas, tasty cocktails and good atmosphere. With a wide range of pizzas to choose from all made with the finest Italian pizza flour, hand stretched and baked in their signature stone bottom oven. The beer garden is a fantastic space for groups on summer evenings. At its busiest, it does not hum but rumble with laughter and chatter, pint glasses tapping on table tops.
Photo: google maps
2. The Cavendish
Located on West Street this pub is a brilliant place to start your night out in Sheffield. It offers pub grub and a wide range of drinks from craft beers to cocktails all at reasonable prices. What makes this place stand out is its array of facilities and pub games it has on offer, including: Large HD TV’s showing Sky Sports/ BT Sport, dart boards, pool tables, slot machines and rear beer garden perfect for afternoon drinks in the sun.
Photo: google maps
3. The Forum
Serving great food in the heart of Sheffield City Centre the Forum has been a long-time favourite for many Sheffield students. They have plenty of outside seating on the outdoor terrace which is an ideal place to spend an afternoon drinking. This is also Sheffield’s only independent shopping centre offering a collection of unique boutiques all under the same roof.
Photo: google maps
4. Bungalows and Bears
Bungalows and Bears has boomed in popularity and has been a favorite in the City for a over a decade. They are well known for their live music.
Photo: google maps