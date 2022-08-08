Looking for somewhere to unwind with a nice cup of afternoon tea in Sheffield? Look no further than the places on this list.

It’s Afternoon Tea Week this week (8th-14th of August). It’s a week to commemorate something uniquely British - a cup of tea in the afternoon - so why not celebrate it in one of Sheffield’s best teahouses?

We’re only looking at places with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 or above - in addition to this, we also won’t be including any cafes with fewer than 20 reviews.

The best places in Sheffield for afternoon tea

Steam Yard

Rating: 4.5/5

97 Division Street Unit 1-2, Aberdeen Court, Sheffield, S1 4GE.

One reviewer said: “I come here alone, with friends and for take out. Great products, great staff, great place. I would recommend it to locals and visitors.”

Remo’s Cafe Bistro

Rating: 4.5/5

259 Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 3BD.

One reviewer said: “Amazing fresh clean cooked food, and amazing customer service, I would highly recommend this place to anyone.”

Memory Lane Tearoom

Rating: 5/5

1 Market Street, Woodhouse Village, Sheffield, S13 7PD.

One reviewer said: “We are regulars at Memory Lane and love it. The staff are friendly and helpful, the food always lovely and fresh. It’s also very reasonably priced.”

Dysh Coffee And Kitchen

Rating: 5/5

778 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB.

One reviewer said: “We met with friends & family for a Sunday brunch/lunch. Some opted for the former, the others the latter. Safe to say none of the options chosen by our party failed to be anything other than delicious.”

Coffika

Rating: 4.5/5

Meadowhall Shopping Centre Upper Arcade, Sheffield.

One reviewer said: “Nicest coffee I’ve had in a long time had to go back for another and take some ground beans home! Brilliant service, beautiful cafe and tasty food.”

Amici and Bici

Rating: 4.5/5

220 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL.

One reviewer said: “Great atmosphere, plenty of space to chat, relax and eat. Staff are happy and attentive. Food was excellent and the price was very reasonable. I will most certainly visit again.”

The Vintage Pantry

Rating: 5/5

178-188 Broadfield Road upstairs in The Sheffield Antiques Centre, Sheffield, S8 0XL.

One reviewer said: “Went to look at the antiques and found this little cafe by accident on the top floor. The lady was really friendly and gave us a warm welcome.”

La Patisserie

Rating: 4.5/5

621 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PT.