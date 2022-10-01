Duo, in the former Soyo bar on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre is just weeks away from re-opening as a brand new 500 capacity bar and nightclub.

Set within a former school building dating back to the late 1800s, it is a unique space, offering two rooms with different music policies, plus what is being described by the owners as a “secret third room”.

The venue will offer luxury seating areas, world class sound and lighting and a range of drinks from around the world.

Duo is a new late bar and club opening in Sheffield city centre later this month (Photo: Duo)

It will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, plus it will be available for private hire.

Wednesdays will cater for students with all double spirits just £2.

There will be two rooms of student anthems plus free drinks giveaways.

Fridays and Saturdays will be about “shameless glamour in the newest spot in the city” according to the owners.

The main room will offer urban tunes while room two will mash up weekend party vibes until 4am.

Double shots will cost £3.

A spokesperson for the bar said: “We’re really excited about bringing this reimagined venue to the heart of Sheffield. It’s a full club experience but without the entry charge. We’ve installed brand new state-of-the-art sound and light which will be up there with the best in the city.”

The opening date is Friday, October 28 and recruitment is now underway for bar staff and support.