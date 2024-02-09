Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield's star of The Apprentice Asif Munaf, survived a boardroom mauling from Lord Sugar to stay on the show by the skin of his teeth.

Asif was one of two people chosen by the millionaire businessman to go into the boardroom with project manager Phil Turner after their team lost out to their opponents when tasked with making cheesecakes.

Asif, who runs a wellness business, was slated my Lord Sugar for describing his team's dragon fruit, apricot and avocado cheesecakes as 'an acquired taste' while in price negotiations with another business, shown in Thursday's episode on BBC One.

The boys' team face the wrath of Lord Sugar in the boardroom as the new series of The Apprentice gets under way (Picture: Fremantle Media Ltd)

In the end, he stayed in the game, after Lancashire based pie maker and semi-professional speedway rider Paul Bowen was fired instead.

But Asif has now said he will be project manager for the next task, to try to prove his worth, which will see him in charge of designing a 'virtual escape room'.

Dr Asif Munaf is one of 18 contestants competing on the BBC One show for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

In the opening episode he boasted about having an 'extremely high IQ', and an 'extremely high bench press', adding 'to top it off, I'm quite good on the eye'.

If Asif, who is trying to get the investment for a vitamin supplements business which he claims will 'really help improve Britain's health', thought that was bad his pride was about to take a much bigger blow.