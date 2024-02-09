News you can trust since 1887
The Apprentice BBC: Sheffield doctor survives boardroom after cheesecakes blunder

Sheffield doctor still in the running after pie maker and speedway rider fired instead of him in TV show
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:06 GMT
Sheffield's star of The Apprentice Asif Munaf, survived a boardroom mauling from Lord Sugar to stay on the show by the skin of his teeth.

Asif was one of two people chosen by the millionaire businessman to go into the boardroom with project manager Phil Turner after their team lost out to their opponents when tasked with making cheesecakes.

Asif, who runs a wellness business, was slated my Lord Sugar for describing his team's dragon fruit, apricot and avocado cheesecakes as 'an acquired taste' while in price negotiations with another business, shown in Thursday's episode on BBC One.

The boys' team face the wrath of Lord Sugar in the boardroom as the new series of The Apprentice gets under way (Picture: Fremantle Media Ltd)The boys' team face the wrath of Lord Sugar in the boardroom as the new series of The Apprentice gets under way (Picture: Fremantle Media Ltd)
The boys' team face the wrath of Lord Sugar in the boardroom as the new series of The Apprentice gets under way (Picture: Fremantle Media Ltd)

In the end, he stayed in the game, after Lancashire based pie maker and semi-professional speedway rider Paul Bowen was fired instead.

But Asif has now said he will be project manager for the next task, to try to prove his worth, which will see him in charge of designing a 'virtual escape room'.

Dr Asif Munaf is one of 18 contestants competing on the BBC One show for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

In the opening episode he boasted about having an 'extremely high IQ', and an 'extremely high bench press', adding 'to top it off, I'm quite good on the eye'.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails If Asif, who is trying to get the investment for a vitamin supplements business which he claims will 'really help improve Britain's health', thought that was bad his pride was about to take a much bigger blow.

He was mocked after the opening episode for applauding his team when the week's results were announced, mistakenly thinking they had won until informed to the contrary by team mates. The Apprentice series 18 continues on BBC One on Thursdays.

