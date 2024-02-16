Self Esteem: Rotherham pop star reunited with Wales High School teacher who 'taught me to sing'
The pop star and actor Self Esteem has paid credit to the Rotherham music teacher she says 'taught me to sing'.
She shared a photo of herself reunited with Antony Wright, her old music teacher at Wales High School, who came to see her starring in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End.
Posting on Instagram, the singer, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, wrote: "Main gridding cos something enormous happened today. I went to Wales High School in Rotherham and this man here: Mr Antony Wright, taught me to sing.
"He went above and beyond as a music teacher and always treated us like we were his equal. He was never snobby about the fact I couldn’t read music and I cannot stress enough how much this man set me on the path I’m still on.
"He always made me attack music with sincerity but a f****** sense of humour. Teachers are so bloody important and to have him and his beautiful wife in today was a very huge deal for me."
Rebecca plays Sally Bowles in the award-winning revival of Cabaret, alongside Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears as The Emcee.
The play, for which the theatre has been transformed into a Berlin nightclub called the Kit Kat Club, is her stage debut.
The Mercury-nominated singer has always been quick to acknowledge her roots.
She once famously donned a corset which was inspired by the domes at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre, during an acclaimed Glastonbury set.