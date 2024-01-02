News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flooding: Live updates as Storm Henk sparks flood alert

Latest updates as flooding hits Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:49 GMT
 Comment
Sheffield has been hit by flooding today.

Travel is disrupted and experts at the Environment Agency have issued a flood alert for parts of the city.

It comes in the wake of Storm Henk, which lashed the city today.

Weather forecasters had issued a yellow warning of rain, which is in place until 9pm tonight

Heavy rain has been falling in the city for much of the day.

We will update this live story as it develops.

16:56 GMT

Rail service from Sheffield to Lincoln hit by floods

Flooding is affected rail services from Sheffield Station.

Northern has announced the tracks used by the Sheffield to Lincoln trains are blocked by flooding

16:20 GMT

Flooding closes southbound sliproad on M1

There has been disruption near Meadowhall, after one of the M1's nearby sliproads was closed.

The sliproad at junction 34 was closed for the southbound carriageway due to flooding.

15:54 GMT

Picture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National HighwaysPicture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National Highways
15:49 GMT

Parts of Sheffield and Rotherham have been placed on flood alert, as Storm Henk continues to lash South Yorkshire.

The Environment Agency has issued an alert over the Rover Rother between Renishaw, in North East Derbyshire, and Rotherham, warning that further rain today will cause the river to rise again from around 3pm. Fire Street was closed by Sheffield Council earlier this afternoon due to flooding.

15:42 GMT

Parts of Sheffield are under a flood alert today, as Storm Henk lashes the city.

Parts of the city have been put under a flood alert because of concerns over the level of the River Rother, and roads have been closed because of standing water.

