Several Sheffield bus and tram services disrupted as floods leave some roads impassable

Buses across Sheffield and South Yorkshire are seeing disruption tonight due to flooded roads.

And tram-train services have also been affected, bus and tram operator Stagecoach has warned.

Several bus services have been affected, announced in a series of statements by Stagecoach.

Some of Sheffield's bus routes are disrupted tonight as floods have left some roads impassable. File picture by David Kessen, National World

The firm said: "Due to today’s inclement weather, Haggstones Road in Worral is currently flooded. Service 57a is being diverted via Middlewood Road. Unfortunately, we expect this diversion to be in place for the remainder of the day. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Loxley Road by Damflask reservoir is also currently impassible, so the 61 and 62 services are being diverted. Service 61 is operating from Hillsborough to Loxley via the normal route. Prior to the Admiral Rodney the service is turning left onto Rodney Hill.

From Loxley Road, the bus will turn right onto Rodney Hill following down to Ben Lane and turning left at the traffic lights onto Rural Lane and back toward Hillsborough via Wadsley and Dykes Hall Road.

Service 62 is operating as normal from Hillsborough to Lower Bradfield via Stannington & Dungworth. To Hillsborough service 62 from Lower Bradfield, the service will return via Dungworth & Stannington. We are sorry for any inconvenience that these diversions may cause. The company added Services 57 and 57a around Stocksbridge are also affected by the flooding.

Meanwhile, First has announced Totley Brook Road is closed due to flooding. It has put in place a diversion on its 98 route via Baslow Road in both directions (as per 97 route).

They stated: "We are unable to serve to Hole House Lane, Cedar Road, Victoria Road loop. Services will be continuing along Manchester Road to their respective terminus. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this diversion may cause."

Meanwhile, in Rotherham, due to excessive surface water around Wath, Stagecoach services 72 and 72a toward Manvers and back to Wath will be operating via Doncaster Road, missing Manvers Way and Station Road.

