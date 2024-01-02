Sheffield flooding: Severe traffic disruption near Meadowhall as M1 J34 slip road closed due to flooding
Highways bosses are warning of traffic chaos near Meadowhall this afternoon, due to flooding on a major road.
National Highways says there is 'severe' disruption being caused by both lanes being closed on the southbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 34, the turn off close to the popular shopping centre.
It comes as the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the lower River Rother.
And Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead department stated this afternoon they had closed Fife Street, near Wincobank, because of flooding.
The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for rain in Sheffield, running until 9pm tonight.
They state heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause travel disruption.