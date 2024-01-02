News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield flooding: Severe traffic disruption near Meadowhall as M1 J34 slip road closed due to flooding

M1 slip road closed by flooding causing 'severe' disruption near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Highways bosses are warning of traffic chaos near Meadowhall this afternoon, due to flooding on a major road.

National Highways says there is 'severe' disruption being caused by both lanes being closed on the southbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 34, the turn off close to the popular shopping centre.

Picture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National HighwaysPicture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National Highways
Picture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National Highways
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the lower River Rother.

And Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead department stated this afternoon they had closed Fife Street, near Wincobank, because of flooding.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for rain in Sheffield, running until 9pm tonight.

They state heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause travel disruption.

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallNational HighwaysMet OfficeDisruption