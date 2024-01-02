Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highways bosses are warning of traffic chaos near Meadowhall this afternoon, due to flooding on a major road.

National Highways says there is 'severe' disruption being caused by both lanes being closed on the southbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 34, the turn off close to the popular shopping centre.

Picture shows lanes flooded on the M1 sliproad. Picture: National Highways

It comes as the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the lower River Rother.

And Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead department stated this afternoon they had closed Fife Street, near Wincobank, because of flooding.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for rain in Sheffield, running until 9pm tonight.