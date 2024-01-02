Environment Agency issues flood alert for Sheffield section of River Don from Kelham Island to Meadowhall

A section of Sheffield running from Kelham Island to Meadowhall has now been put on flood alert by the Environment Agency.

The organisation is warning that what it describes as the Middle River Don catchment, could flood.

It said: "Flooding is possible - be prepared."

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Sheffield section of the River Don which includes Meadowhall. Picture: David Kessen, National World

It states in a warning: "River levels are rising in the Middle River Don catchment, particularly around Rotherham and Kilnhurst where flooding is possible.

"Levels are expected to peak at around 9pm tonight, Tuesday 2/1/24, but are then likely to fall during the night. Washlands are expected to be flooded. We will continue to monitor levels closely.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. This message will be updated by 6:15 am 03/01/2024, or as the situation changes.

It describes the flood alert area as running from the River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike.

The map which accompanies the warning shows the area affected to include Meadowhall, as well as Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, running along Penistone Road, Sheffield College, and then up towards Brightside Lane.

It is the latest warning to be issued by the Environment Agency today, which has earlier issued warnings about possible flooding around the River Sheaf in Sheffield, and parts of the River Rother.

The city has already seen a number of roads closed today due to flooding.

It has meant disruption to bus services in the city, as well as to tram services.