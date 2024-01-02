Areas near the River Sheaf in Sheffield have now been placed on flood alert by the Environment Agency

Parts of Sheffield near the River Sheaf have been put on flood alert this evening.

Officials at the Environment Agency issued the warning at just after 5pm this evening, as Sheffield continues to see the impact of Storm Henk.

They are warning areas including Sheffield Station and Millhouses Park could be hit by flooding.

Areas near the River Sheaf, including Millhouses Park, have been put on flood alert. Picture: Google

They have warned: "Flooding is possible - be prepared."

The EA said in a statement: "River levels are rising on the River Sheaf due to widespread rainfall today.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Sheaf, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around River Sheaf and its tributaries, parkland and sports fields.

"We will continue to monitor levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

The area covered in a map issued by the EA to show the extent of the flood alert includes includes the area around Pond Street, and Sheffield Railway Station.

It then runs along Queens Road, and Broadfield Road, past Heeley Retail Park, and along Buttermere Road, and then through Millhouses Park.

It also includes areas near Abbeydale Road out towards Totley, and parts of Beauchief golf course.

It follows an earlier flood alert issued this morning, which affected some areas in the South East of Sheffield, where the River Rother runs between Renishaw and Rotherham.

Flooding has also caused disruption to roads throughout today, with the south bound slip road on to the M1 at junction 34, near Meadowhall, having been closed due to flooding.

Sheffield Council announced earlier that it had closed a street near Wincobank, Fife Street, because of flooding.

The Met Office had put the city on a yellow warning of rain, which was due to last until 9pm tonight.