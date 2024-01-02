Sheffield flooding: Disruption on railways as tracks reported flooded between Sheffield and Lincoln
Storm Henk continues to wreak havoc
Sheffield is seeing disruption to its rail services tonight due to Storm Henk.
Rail operator Northern has issued a warning after lines between Sheffield and Lincoln became blocked.
They said in a statement just before 4pm: "There is heavy rain flooding, the railway between Sheffield and Lincoln, the line is blocked.
"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed." The have added that Northern Passengers may travel on East Midlands Railway services between Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Lincoln in both directions.
Northern tickets will be accepted.