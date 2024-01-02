Several flood alerts now in place across Sheffield, from Hillsborough to Meadowhall and Totley

Flood alerts are now in place across Sheffield, from Hillsborough, to Meadowhall, and along the Sheaf.

The alerts have been put in place by the Environment Agency throughout the day, with the most recent addition adding Hillsborough to the list, with the map showing Sheffield Wednesday's stadium in the area covered by the alert.

The alert also includes the section of the Don running from Kelham Island to Meadowhall, as well as the River Sheaf from Sheffield Station, through Heeley, through Millhouses Park, and into Totley; and parts of the River Rother.

Picture shows a flooded road in Sheffield tonight. Picture: National World

There are reports of flooding in Catcliffe, which was affected by flooding last year.

The latest alert, issued at 6.30pm this evening, states: "River levels are rising in the Upper River Don catchment, particularly around Oxspring and Hillsborough area of Sheffield, where flooding is possible.

"We expect levels to begin to fall as rainfall subsides during the evening tonight, Tuesday 2/1/24. Overtopping of the River Loxley is likely in the Hillsborough area.

"We will continue to monitor levels closely. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

The EA are now describing the flood alert as running from the River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield. They earlier issued an alert from Kelham Island to Hexthorpe in Doncaster, with Meadowhall including on the map.

The city has also seen disruption to its transport network as a result of flooding today.

Early in the afternoon, Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team announced a road closure near Wincobank, at Fife Street.

It was later announced by National Highways that the southbound slip road to the M1 at junction 34, near Meadowhall, had to be closed because it had flooded.

And the bus companies Stagecoach and First have already announced diversion to some of their services because of flooded roads in areas including Totley, Worral, and Loxley.