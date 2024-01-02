It comes after the latest storm brings hours of heavy rain

Parts of Sheffield and Rotherham have been placed on flood alert, as Storm Henk continues to lash South Yorkshire.

This afternoon, Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead officers have closed a street near Wincobank due to flooding, while the Environment Agency has issued a warning to parts of Sheffield and Rotherham.

Streets ahead said in a statement this afternoon: "More rain in the forecast for Sheffield today until later this evening. We have closed Fife Street due to flooding and our teams are continuing to respond to issues as they are reported to us. Make sure to let us know."

File picture by Dean Atkins shows a road closed in Catcliffe to flooding late in 2023.

You can report problems with flooding by calling 0114 273 4567 or logging onto http://sheffield.gov.uk/report

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued an alert over the Rover Rother between Renishaw, in North East Derbyshire, and Rotherham, warning that further rain today will cause the river to rise again from around 3pm.

They state: "Flooding is possible - be prepared."

They added: "Areas affected by the rising water will principally be lower lying areas of farm and park land next to the Rother. Please take care near waterlogged land and flooded fields and use alternative routes until the water has receded."

The map issued with the warning includes areas of Rother Valley County Park and land near Beighton, Woodhouse Mill, the Mosborough Parkway, and Treeton, Waverley and Catcliffe.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for rain in place for Sheffield, running until 9pm tonight.

They state that heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

They also warn that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer