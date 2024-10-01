Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lower speed limits, more speed cameras and new crossings are set to be introduced on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Sheffield City Council wants to spend £1.425m to ‘improve’ a 3.5 mile stretch between Champs bar near Waitrose and Whirlowdale Road.

Crash on Ecclesall Road, Thursday September 26. | NW

It says the A625 has been identified by the Road Safety Foundation as one of the 27 worst urban roads in the country for collisions.

The authority unveiled the proposal a year ago, stating there had been 121 ‘road injury collisions’ in the last five years, some 75 involving pedestrians and cyclists. And it was one of the ’50 worst road safety routes in the country’.

Now, two public consultation sessions are being held, 2pm - 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 16 at Ecclesall Library and 4pm - 7.30pm on Thursday, October 24 at the Jubilee Centre at City Church, Wilson Road, Broomhall.

Speed Camera at Ecclesall Road South. | Google

The cash is from the Safer Roads Fund, from the Department for Transport.

A consultation period runs from midday on October 2 to midnight on November 7.

Contact the council on 0808 2813514, via email at [email protected] and online at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/a625