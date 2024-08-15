Ecclesall Road: Big police response near Sheffield petrol station after collision between bicycle and car
South Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Ecclesall Road this morning, Thursday, August 15.
It is reported that a silver Kia Sportage was involved in a crash with a 25-year-old woman who was on a bicycle shortly before 8.30am near the Shell petrol station.
A spokesperson said that the woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are “not life-threatening or life-altering”.
Passers-by said they saw around five police cars with their blue lights on, and an ambulance in attendance outside the petrol station.