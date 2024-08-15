Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collision near a petrol station in Sheffield has seen a 25-year-old female cyclist taken to hospital today.

South Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Ecclesall Road this morning, Thursday, August 15.

It is reported that a silver Kia Sportage was involved in a crash with a 25-year-old woman who was on a bicycle shortly before 8.30am near the Shell petrol station.

A 25-year-old female cyclist and a car were involved in a collision near the Shell petrol station on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, today. | National World/ Google

A spokesperson said that the woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are “not life-threatening or life-altering”.

Passers-by said they saw around five police cars with their blue lights on, and an ambulance in attendance outside the petrol station.