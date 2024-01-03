News you can trust since 1887
Ecclesall Road crash: Pedestrian crossing destroyed by car in police incident which closed Sheffield street

Police on scene for nearly two hours after crash drama on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, involving pedestrian crossing

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 20:21 GMT
 Comment
A major Sheffield road was closed after a police incident which locals said saw a car dramatically crash into a pedestrian crossing.

South Yorkshire Police were on the scene for around two hours after the collision, which happened at around rush hour this evening on Ecclesall Road.

One local eyewitness said she thought a car had tried to pass another vehicle when the incident happened, just past the Ecclesall Road Co-op turning, on the side of the road heading away from the city centre.

Police and engineers at the scene of the crash that destroyed a pedestrian crossing at Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldPolice and engineers at the scene of the crash that destroyed a pedestrian crossing at Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World
She said: "It span round and took out the traffic light post."

Locals said the incident happened at around 5.15pm, and added that the road was briefly closed as a result of the crash, while emergency services dealt with the immediate aftermath and the car was removed from the scene.

Locals said no one had appeared to have been injured in the incident, despite the drama, and that police were on the scene within 10 minutes.

The scene of the crash which destroyed a pedestrian crossing on Ecclesall Road. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldThe scene of the crash which destroyed a pedestrian crossing on Ecclesall Road. Picture: David Kessen, National World
A police car remained at the scene, with a blue light flashing and police tape stretching between the car and a wall sealing off the pavement, for nearly two hours.

An engineer could be seen at the incident, in orange high visibility overalls, working at the scene, with his van parked nearby.

The wreckage of the traffic light and the pedestrian crossing box could be seen lying on the ground.

Several bus services were diverted by their operators while the road was closed, with both First and Stagecoach routes affected.

It was closed at one stage between Rustlings Lane and Psalter Lane in both directions

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment and more information.

