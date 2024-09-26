Ecclesall Road: Traffic chaos as major Sheffield route closed after crash, with police on scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police have extended blue and white police tape across the road while emergency services work at the scene.
Two cars appear to have involved in the collision, close the the Berkeley Precinct, with one still on the road, and a second vehicle appearing to have ended up on the pavement.
Buses unloaded passengers near the Berkeley Centre, while some cars appeared to be going through the nearby car park to get past the crash scene, said one eye witness.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.
It is thought to have happened at around 8.30am.
Traffic is buidling around the incident.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.