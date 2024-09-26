Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the scene on a major Sheffield road at rush hour this morning, after a crash shut the street.

South Yorkshire Police have extended blue and white police tape across the road while emergency services work at the scene.

Two cars appear to have involved in the collision, close the the Berkeley Precinct, with one still on the road, and a second vehicle appearing to have ended up on the pavement.

Buses unloaded passengers near the Berkeley Centre, while some cars appeared to be going through the nearby car park to get past the crash scene, said one eye witness.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.

It is thought to have happened at around 8.30am.

Traffic is buidling around the incident.

More to follow.