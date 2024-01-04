Ecclesall Road crash: Police issue statement after incident which closed major Sheffield road
Police have issued a statement after the crash at a crossing which closed Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
Police have issued a statement after they had to close part of Ecclesall Road after a car crash destroyed a Sheffield pedestrian crossing.
The crash, which locals said happened at around 5.15pm on Wednesday evening, closed the road initially, but officers have now confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident which locals said saw a traffic light post on a pelican crossing knocked down.
They also said that two vehicles had been involved in the crash.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "This was a damage only collision involving two vehicles.
"Ecclesall Road was closed in one direction between the junctions of Rustlings Road and Huntingtower Road for around an hour whilst the vehicles were cleared. No injuries were reported."
A police car was on the scene until nearly 7pm, with blue and white police tape sealing off part of the pavement.
What was left of the wrecked traffic light post, and wires, could also be seen at the roadside.
An engineer was also present, wearing orange high visibility clothing, clearing up the scene, even after the police cars had left.